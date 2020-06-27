e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Noida begins helpline for civic issues

noida Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:48 IST
The Noida authority has started a WhatsApp helpline to address people’s civic issues during the time of the pandemic when they are reluctant to venture out of their homes.

People can send their complaints to the WhatsApp number (+91) 9717080605 that would be serviced by the Noida authority.

“People can register their complaint over WhatsApp or text messages on this number. Instant action will be taken on such complaints. But, residents are requested not to call on this number,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Complaints related to fogging, sanitisation, open defecation, burning of garbage, handling of construction or demolition waste, sewer choking or seepage issue, water supply issue or maintenance of public toilets, cleaning of drains or sewer, pruning of trees, garbage dumping at undesignated area, late arrival or no arrival of garbage collector, dustbin cleanliness, dead animal lying, stray animal issue and issues related with pet dog, etc. will be addressed.

Residents feel that the WhatsApp number helpline may be able to solve the long standing issues prevailing in almost all sectors.

“The Noida authority has unable to solve many issues despite repeated complaints in the past. We hope that the new helpline number will assist in finding solutions to these issues. We have brought to the notice that the issue of stray dogs and stray animals has been of immense trouble to residents. And the complaints of residents remain unattended most of the time. Apart from the stray animal menace the issues related with water supply and drain cleaning is also required much-needed attention of the authority,” said NP Singh president of Gautam Budh Nagar district development residents’ welfare association (DDRWA), a residents’ body.

