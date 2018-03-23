Noida: Builder fails to pay Rs42 crore due, admin seals group housing project

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Friday sealed a group housing project being developed by the realty firm Antriksh Group for non-payment of development fee dues amounting to ₹42 crore.

The Antriksh Group, in collaboration with the Raksha Vigyan Karamchari Sahkari Awas Samiti, had in 2010 launched a group housing project under the name ‘Antriksh Sanskriti’ on 12 acres of land under the jurisdiction of Chhajarsi village of Noida. The land is located near Hindon River next to Indirapuram along NH-24 on the Ghaziabad side. The ‘samiti’ had in 1992 purchased the land from farmers for ₹4 crore. Later in 2010, the Antriksh Group got the group housing map sanctioned from the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) (as the land is technically in Ghaziabad) and started selling flats. But the Antriksh Group and the society failed to pay developmental charges of ₹42 crore to the GDA, which then asked the Gautam Budh Nagar administration to issue recovery notices against the builder.

“After receiving a letter from the GDA, we issued a recovery notice to the ‘samiti’ on March 5 — giving them 15 days’ time to pay up or face action. Sandip Singh, the secretary of the Raksha Vigyan Karamchari Sahkari Awas Samiti, turned up on March 21 and handed over a cheque for ₹4 crore. However, there was no balance in the account. We immediately sealed the building. If dues are not paid, then we will have to sell the property to recover the government’s money,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The GDA in 2013 asked us to pay ₹16 crore as developmental charges as per the circle rate in Ghaziabad then. We deposited ₹3 crore with them and the remaining was supposed to be paid later. But the GDA is yet to do any development in the area. Now, the GDA as per Noida circle rate, has increased the developmental charges to ₹42 crore. But why should we pay ₹42 crore as per Noida’s circle rates, instead of the ₹16 crore that was decided? We will resolve this issue soon,” said Singh.

The Antriksh Group has 1,456 dwelling units in this project that consists of ten towers. Each tower has 21 floors. The Antriksh Group has sold around 90% of the units that comprise 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK flats in the range of ₹32-65 lakh. The project, which was launched in 2010 with a promise of delivery in 2012-13, is yet to be ready. The civil work on most of the towers is almost finished.

“In eight years, the builder has not been able to finish plastering or internal work, and deliver the flats to us. We have suffered hugely after investing in this project. The Antriksh Group has cheated us and the government has not done justice to us,” said Davendra Giri, a buyer.

The administration team led by Dadri sub divisional magistrate Amit Kumar Singh sealed two store rooms, a sample flat and one marketing office in the housing project under construction. “We have also seized Singh’s bank account. We will sell the land owners’ personal assets if they fail to pay dues,” said another administration official.

Antriksh Group’s managing director Rakesh Yadav said that the Samiti would have to pay the development fee, not their realty firm. “The project got delayed due to the non-payment of the dues by the ‘samiti’. But the issue will be sorted out shortly,” he added.

The GDA imposes developmental charges for building roads, parks, drainage network and other common facilities from a developer.