Noida expedites work on infrastructure projects

noida

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:26 IST

The Noida authority is racing against the time to finish ongoing infrastructure projects following the UP government directive that no project should miss the respective deadlines.

The authority’s chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has directed the staff to expedite the work on several projects such as the 4.5-km Bhangel road being built above Dadri road, 5.5-km Chilla elevated road, sector 71/51 underpass, an alternative route to Dadri road, cleaning of vacant plots and other works.

“We have conducted a site inspection for many ongoing projects to ensure delivery within stipulated deadline. We have completed the piling work of 63 pillars on Bhangel elevated road and alternative route to Dadri road will be ready in a week’s time for the motorists,” said Rajeev Tyagi chief engineer of the Noida authority.

As per the authority’s plan, the ₹468 crore Bhangel elevated is to be completed by December 2021. While the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown did affect the project, work is now at full swing at the site. Due to the construction work on this project, traffic snarls at Dadri road is common. To mitigate this, the authority decided to build two alternative routes in a week’s time- a 1.250-km link sector 110 to sector 107 T-point and 680-m connection from Gheja village to Bhangel village.

“The tenders on these two roads were already done and the work has been expedited. Besides, we are desilting drains along these two roads to address water logging issues,” said Tyagi.