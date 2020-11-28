e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida experiences cleanest air since September 27

Noida experiences cleanest air since September 27

noida Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:07 IST
Kushagra Dixit
Kushagra Dixit
         

Noida: The city on Friday experienced the cleanest air in the last two months as the wind speed picked up, dispersing pollutants.

The air quality of Noida, which was “very poor” on Thursday and “severe” on Wednesday, touched the lower end of the “moderate” category as per the central pollution control board’s (CPCB) air quality index(AQI). While Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida had earlier seen “moderate” air quality even earlier on November 17, the AQI for the three cities was the lowest since September 27.

According to the weather analysts, although the northwesterly winds, which flow from Punjab and Haryana and bring in large volume of pollutants, the number of farm fires in these states has reduced.

“The wind speed increased on Friday, reaching to almost 15-20 kmph in the afternoon, while it remained around 10 to 15 kmph for the rest of the day. Parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also saw patchy rains. While the instances of stubble burning have already reduced, the rains further washed away the pollutants, due to which the region experienced relatively cleaner air,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting centre Skymet. He added that the wind speeds may drop slightly over the next two days.

According to the CPCB’s AQI, the city recorded a reading of 125 as against 301 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 129 as against 296 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 166 as against 289 a day earlier.

As per the records, while the AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida had been under the ‘moderate’ category on November 17 and throughout the first week of October, Friday’s air quality was the cleanest since September 27. The AQI on September 27 was 116 for Noida, 120 for Greater Noida and 140 for Ghaziabad.

The city also witnessed a drop in the level of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 in the air. For the past 24 hours, PM 2.5 was recorded at 64.98 micrograms per cubic metres against 170.20 micrograms a day earlier. The PM2.5 for Greater Noida was 63.87 micrograms against 164.01 micrograms a day earlier. The PM2.5 for Ghaziabad was 78.49 against 178.85 a day earlier.

According to the system of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the AQI is likely to deteriorate slightly within the moderate category. “The AQI is forecasted to stay in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category for the next two days. Surface winds are forecasted to decrease by November 30 and the air quality will hover between ‘poor’ to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category,” stated SAFAR in a statement on Friday.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In