Home / Noida / Noida: FIR filed against three land grabbing in Barola village

Noida: FIR filed against three land grabbing in Barola village

noida Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Noida authority on Friday filed an FIR against three persons on charges of land grabbing and illegal construction on a notified land in Barola village near Sector 49 along Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) Road.

The authority’s lekhpal (land record keeper), a junior engineer, and a tehsildar had gone to the site to stop the illegal construction. As per officials, the land grabbers allegedly tried to forcefully stop the team.

“The construction is being carried out without any approval from the Noida authority on some parts of the government land and private land against the law. When we tried to stop the construction work, the land grabbers argued with us and created a ruckus. Therefore, we sent a complaint to the police station for filing an FIR regarding this case,” said Rajeev Mohan Saxena Tehsildar of the Noida authority.

As per the law, nobody can carry out construction on a notified land without having the building map approved by the Noida authority. A notified land means that the government has earmarked the land for planned development.

“Even if the land belongs to a private individual, he or she cannot carry out construction without prior approval from the authority,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media.

According to the authority, the FIR has been filed for illegal construction on approximately on 2,000 square metres of land. Some part of this land is owned by the Noida authority, while other parts belong to these three man, who are residents of Dadri.

“We have filed an FIR against the three people for illegal construction on the government land following a complaint submitted by the Noida authority team,” said SK Singh, station house officer(SHO) of Sector 49 police station.

