Noida residents happy as Blue Line metro extension will cover several sectors

Residents, living in residential areas of sector 35, 51, 34, 52, 71, 60, 59, 60, 61, 62 and 63, and those working in the industrial areas of sectors 58, 59, 60, 63, 64, as well as Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, would finally be able to enjoy Metro connectivity all the way to Delhi by March 9, as operations on the 6.675 km Metro stretch are all set to be started.

The link is an extension of the already operational Dwarka’s Sector 21 – Noida City Centre (Line 3), also called the Blue Line.

Residents since the last many years were eagerly waiting for Metro connectivity from these areas of Noida till Delhi.

“We have decided to open this link for public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates this project for operations from Ghaziabad,” Anuj Dayal, executive director corporate communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said.

As of now, residents and workers of the aforementioned sectors have to go to the City Centre station for boarding the Metro.

“It was troublesome to reach City Centre from my Sector 63 office via e-rickshaw and shared autos as it was unsafe and time consuming. But opening of this link will give me huge comfort as I can easily travel from and to between office and my house safely,” Diksha Sharma, who works in a private company, said.

This Metro link will not only provide connectivity to Noida’s residential and industrial areas but also to Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area that is located along NH-24.

“As of now, we have to take Metro from Ghaziabad’s Vaishali station if we need to travel from Indirapuram to south Delhi. The Vaishali Metro station is 4 km away from my house and travelling to Vaishali through shared autos needs time. But Electronic City station, which is the last on Blue Line, is at a walking distance. Therefore, travelling from Indirapuram to south Delhi has become hassle free,” Manish Mahajan, who has his office in Jasola, Delhi, said.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 05:13 IST