Noida: Retd bank manager’s house burgled in Sector 36

noida

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:18 IST

The house of a retired bank manager in Sector 36 was reported burgled on Monday by an unidentified person when the family was away. Valuables, including jewellery and cash, together worth nearly ₹6 lakh were reported stolen, the police said.

Victim and complainant Vinay Kumar, who lives with his family in block B of Sector 36, said that according to the CCTV footage, the incident occurred around 2.20pm.

“We had left around 11am and came back around 4pm. We saw that the main lock of the house had been broken and the rooms were ransacked. The burglars decamped with jewellery and cash, but did not take any of the large valuable home appliances or electronic items,” Kumar said, adding that valuables worth nearly ₹6 lakh were taken.

The family said that they looked through the footage of the CCTV camera in which one person, who came on a motorcycle, can be seen breaking the lock around 2.20pm. “We cannot recognise the person visible in the footage and we can’t think of anyone who might have done this. We have handed over the CCTV footage to the police,” Kumar said.

The family suspects that someone must kept an eye on the family’s movement and committed the burglary. They said that, to the best of their knowledge, such an incident had not been reported from their area. “The area has seen some instances of snatchings or vehicle theft. But not this sort of a daytime burglary,” Kumar said.

The family informed the police about the incident on Monday evening. Based on the complaint filed by Kumar, a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station under sections 380 (theft) and 454 (house-breaking to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers concerned said that they are looking at the CCTV footage to indentify the suspect. “We have the description of at least one man and we are hopeful that we will crack the case soon,” station house officer of the Sector 39 police station Neeraj Malik said.