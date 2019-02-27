Noida second only to Delhi in pollution complaints

Noida has received the second highest number of pollution-related complaints in January among all cities in the National Capital Region, according to a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report.

Most complaints in the Noida, which comes second only to Delhi, have been made regarding dust emission from construction sites, followed by open dumping of garbage and dust from unpaved roads and pits.

From Noida, CPCB received 63 complaints in January related to construction and demolition activity, 17 for open dumping of garbage, 13 for dust emission from unpaved roads or pits and 10 for traffic congestion.

Other complaints were related to leaf burning, open garbage burning, road dust, industrial waste dumping, industrial emission, visible vehicular emission and pollution from illegal industry.

In Delhi, which topped the list with the maximum number of complaints, dust emission from construction sites and open dumping of garbage remain the most common problems, as well.

A total of 1141 complaints were reported from Delhi, followed by 129 from Noida and 75 from Ghaziabad. In Ghaziabad, most complaints were regarding open dumping of garbage, followed by construction and demolition activity, open garbage burning, unpaved roads or pits and traffic congestion. There were also 31 complains from Gurugram, while Faridabad recorded the least number of complaints with only 21 plants.

Officials in Noida, however, said that the actual number of complaints in the city may not be very high as many complaints from adjoining districts were also reported here. Officials are said to have informed CPCB about Noida receiving complaints from other districts as well.“We have written to CPCB several times that Noida is being treated as the nodal agency for the region and complaints from outside the district are also being received on our portals. This increases the number of complaints we get, and we cannot resolve complaints from other districts,” Anil Singh, regional officer, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Noida, said.

He added that complaints received from social media platforms are regularly inspected and most of the complaints are resolved within a week. Singh further said that between 10 to 50 complaints were received in Noida every month regarding air pollution, which is marginally higher during December and January.

The air quality index on Tuesday was 101 in Noida, 102 in Ghaziabad and 99 in Greater Noida, all in moderate to the satisfactory category. The pollution level has not reached the ‘very poor’ category in the past 10 days.

While the most concerning winter months for air pollution are nearly over, complaints are still being made to the UPPCB, through letters as well as social media. Some residents said that complaints regarding road dust were not addressed easily. Officials, however, said UPPCB had already written to the Noida Authority regarding such complaints.

“We have asked the authority to check roads from where frequent complaints are received. However, some roads are under construction and will be dusty till they are paved. With continuous rain and other factors, it is taking time. Once the infrastructure is built, it will be a permanent solution,” Singh said.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 02:55 IST