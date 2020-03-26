Noida: Three more test positive for coronavirus, district’s tally goes up to 14

noida

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:16 IST

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Noida taking the total number of virus-infected cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district to 14 by Thursday morning. The three new patients are linked to a couple from a residential society in sector 137 who tested positive after coming in contact with an infected British national at their office in sector 135.

On March 24, a 47-year-old woman and her 50-year-old husband had tested positive for the virus. According to health officials, the woman got infected through her husband who had come in contact with a British national, who had flown down from London in the third week of March. The couple has no history of abroad travel.

On Thursday, the 19-year-old daughter of the couple later also tested positive for Covid-19. The girl has been admitted at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, along with her parents.

The other two people to test positive for the virus on Thursday was a couple from Sector 150 . Officials said a 39-year-old man had come in contact with the infected Briton, who visited the office of a portable fire extinguisher company in sector 135.

In this case also, the 33-year-old wife of the man got infected through her husband, who had come in contact with the British national. The couple live in a residential society in sector 150. They will be admitted at the Super Speciality Children Hospital in sector 30, Noida.

The health department has sealed sector 150 society for two days and all residents have been quarantined. Officials are now getting in touch with all residents to find out who came in contact with the couple.

The health department has also decided to put around 150 employees of the company under home quarantine in sector 135, where the British national had come for work and the two patients from sector 137 and 150 worked. Officials have also sealed a hotel in sector 135 where the British national stayed during his visit. Employees of the hotel who came in contact with the British national will also be put under home quarantine and the premises will be sanitized.

The health officials have collected samples of four persons who are employed with the company in sector 135 where the two Covid-19 patients from the sector 137 and sector 150 work.

According to officials, at least 19 people had come in direct contact with the British national. “We are getting in touch with all the 150 employees attached with the factory to put them under home quarantine. We will also be sanitizing the hotel where the British national stayed. We are tracing all the people who came in contact with the British national as well as the newly identified patients from sector 137 and 150. We will also take samples of people who are symptomatic,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer.

later in the day, administration officials said they had reached th esector 150 society to start the sanitizing work of the premises and the building where the patients live. “We have sealed the society as per protocol and residents have been asked to home quarantine themselves. We are trying to find out the people who came in contact with the couple,” said Prasoon Dwivedi, sub-divisional magistrate.

The health officials have collected samples of four persons who are employed with the company in sector 135 where the two Covid-19 patients from the sector 137 and sector 150 work.