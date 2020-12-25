e-paper
Noida: Transport department launches drive for reflective tapes on vehicles

Noida: Transport department launches drive for reflective tapes on vehicles

noida Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: To cut down on accidents at night, the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department has launched a drive to ensure all heavy and commercial vehicles must have reflective tapes. These tapes play an important role in road safety during the foggy weather conditions, the officials said, adding that there is a fine of ₹10,000 for vehicles violating the rule.

Prashant Tiwari, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement), said that during the winter, fog reduces visibility and often leads to accidents. “We have launched an enforcement and awareness drive to paste reflective tapes on the vehicles. We are also advising people to drive carefully during the inclement weather,” he said.

The move comes in the wake of some accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in the past few weeks.

Tiwari said that the reflective tapes are designed to enhance visibility in low light and night conditions. “When the back lights of vehicles do not function properly, the reflectors play an important role in alerting commuters driving in the same direction,” he said.

The transport official said that the department will soon organise a camp near Phool Mandi in Phase 2 as a number of heavy commercial vehicles visit the place.

Gautam Budh Nagar has around 7.34 lakh vehicles registered. The district transport department has 4,50,159 two-wheelers, 2,11,853 four-wheelers (private), 2,210 two-wheelers (commercial), 14,392 cabs, 17,720 goods carrier, 18,393 autos, 5,045 e-rickshaws, 3,206 buses, 1,332 school buses, 490 ambulances, 7,291 tractors and 2,730 other vehicles registered with it. All the commercial vehicles need reflective tapes.

Ashutosh Singh, Noida traffic inspector, said that the traffic police have also planned the enforcement drive for reflective tapes. “We will coordinate with the transport department and conduct the programme jointly,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar had recorded 162 deaths and 205 injuries in 317 accidents from March 1 to September 15 this year. During the same period in 2019, 278 people died while 486 people were injured in 653 accidents in the district. “The fall in accidents and fatalities this year is due to coronavirus outbreak as many have restricted themselves indoors,” said Tiwari.

