Noida: Wife, teen daughters held for man’s murder

noida

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:56 IST

Noida: A day after the body of a 50-year-old man was found near the Morna bus stand, the police on Saturday arrested his 45-year-old wife for allegedly murdering him. The man’s two minor daughters were also apprehended for their alleged involvement in the case, the police said.

According to the police, the man, whose body was found in a ditch on Friday morning, lived with his wife and four children near the bus stand in Sector 35.

“There were ligature marks around his neck which suggested that he was strangled, and the autopsy has confirmed this. Also, we suspected that he had been attacked by someone close to him as there weren’t signs of struggle,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1.

A case of murder was registered at Sector 24 police station on Friday based on the complaint of the man’s nephew. During the preliminary investigation, the wife herself confessed to the act, the police said.

“It was surprising when she mentioned that their 13 and 16 years old daughters were also involved in the incident,” said a senior police official.

The police said that the man worked as a private sweeper at the Morna bus stand and was an alcoholic. According to the family, he would often abuse them while intoxicated. Neighbours have also confirmed that the man would often hit the wife and daughters, the police said.

“It seems that they were fed up with his behaviour, and in a moment of rage they attacked him on Thursday night, dumped his body in a small ditch and covered it with a fibre sheet. They used a dupatta to strangle him and even hit him on his face. They had also helped look for him before the body was found the next day around 7.15am. This was not a premeditated murder,” said the DCP.

The couple has six children, two of whom are adults and live separately, the police said, adding that the two youngest ones were not involved in the incident.

“The woman did not mention any sexual assault, but she did say that he would often hit the daughters and misbehaved with them. She also said that he was abusive and doubtful of her character,” said Rajesh.

The woman was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, while the girls were sent in juvenile custody, the police said.