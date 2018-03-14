Notices to 41 Ghaziabad housing societies to execute registries of flats

The Ghaziabad district administration has issued notices to 41 housing societies and developers who have not executed the registries of flats in favour of allottees.

The stamps and registration department has asked for the number of pending registries and has directed that they be executed at the earliest. The notices have been served in trans-Hindon areas of Vasundhara, Indirapuram and also in Loni.

Additional district magistrate Sunil Kumar said instances wherein possession of flats have been given but registries are not executed are causing a revenue loss to the government and also depriving buyers of title rights.

“The stamps and registration department has issued notices saying registries of flats should be executed at the earliest. The developers have taken the consideration amount from buyers and are not executing registries, which is causing a stamp duty loss to the department. The majority of notices are for housing societies which have come up with projects under UP Avas Vikas,” he said.

Officials said the housing societies cumulatively have nearly 12,000 housing units for which registries are yet to be executed.

“In many of these flats, homebuyers have already moved in but developers are not executing registries. It is mandated in the UP Apartment Act that occupancy should be given only when completion certificate is given and registry is executed. Some developers try to avoid penalties and provide occupancy to residents in a hurry,” Alok Kumar, president of federation of association of apartment owners, said.

In their notices, the officials of the stamps and registration department have quoted a Supreme Court order of September 2010, which says that registries must be executed within six months of handing over possession.

The officials have stated that without the registries, the right of ownership is not transferred to the buyer.

Ritu Maheshwari, chairperson of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), said the authority has also started a similar exercise to ascertain the projects where registries have not been executed by private developers despite the buyers taking possession.

“We have asked the officials to identify cases wherein registries have not executed till date. Similar notices will be sent in GDA areas such as Indirapuram as well,” she said.