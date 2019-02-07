Now, book ticket for Noida’s Aqua Metro Line on mobile app

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Wednesday launched a mobile application, Nmrctickets, that will enable a commuter to book tickets without standing in long queues unlike in the Delhi Metro, where one has to buy a token (if not using smart cards).

Additionally, the app will also help in locating nearby Metro stations on the 29.7km Aqua Line that connects Noida and Greater Noida via 21 stations.

The mobile application, available on Google Playstore and iOS App Store, will work as a wallet for commuters. For this, the NMRC has tied up with State Bank of India (SBI), officials said. The mobile app will also have a QR code, which can be used for entry and exit.

“The mobile application will make the commute hassle free,” Alok Tandon, NMRC managing director, said.

“One need not stand in a queue or approach a counter, if one has downloaded the mobile app. One can recharge it as per need and book a ticket to travel in the Noida Metro,” Tandon, who launched the facility from Sector 27, said.

For example, anyone who does not have a smart card and want to travel in Noida Metro, they can check their nearby Metro stations out of 21 located on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link.

With the help of the new mobile app, a commuter can book the ticket from any location and he can gain entry by showing the QR code to scanner installed at entry gates. In Delhi Metro, one has to stand in long queues most of the times to buy a token for a journey, if he/she is not using smart card.

“The NMRC does not have token system unlike Delhi Metro. We have bar code, smart card and now mobile app to pay fee for a ride,” another NMRC official said.

