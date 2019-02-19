Police book Uber for negligence after woman passenger raped by driver in Greater Noida

Police have booked the management of Uber, the app-based cab aggregator, for negligence in the cross verification of registered drivers, four days after a driver attached with the app-based service was arrested for allegedly using the credentials of another registered driver and raping a 26-year-old woman in Greater Noida.

The development comes after the preliminary investigation in the rape case showed laxity on the part of Noida-based office management of Uber, police said.

“It has been found that Uber cab services had registered drivers without proper cross verification and there seems to be no ‘real-time monitoring’ of the activities of drivers. Due to these reasons, people who have used Uber services in the past have become victims of various crimes. Therefore, due to the negligence of Uber, there is a threat to human life and property for those using their services. Taking cognizance, we have booked Uber cab services under the Indian Penal Code Section 336 (act of endangering life),” a spokesperson of Noida police said.

Police said they have started a probe regarding the working of Uber services and ascertain the corrective steps that need to be taken.

“Corrective measures must be taken by the cab service such as real-time monitoring of drivers and cross- checking of drivers’ police verification record. We will interrogate the management of Uber company during our probe,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

On February 14, police had arrested Aarav Yadav, a native of Nuh in Haryana, for allegedly using the credentials of a Uber registered driver named Joginder and using his cab to pick up and rape the woman software engineer in Greater Noida on the night of February 5. Police had also arrested Joginder.

An FIR was filed in this case on February 9 on the complaint given by the woman. She has alleged that she had booked a cab on the Uber app to go to her residence in Greater Noida west, from a friend’s residence. According to the victim, the suspect picked her up and started taking several U-turns while following the designated Google map route to the drop location. Later, he took away the phone of the woman, drove the car into the bushes and allegedly raped her. He then dropped her to her home in Greater Noida west, only after forcing her to pay him Rs 1,000.

A statement from Uber said, “We are still awaiting a copy of the FIR or a formal communication from the police. Subject to our review of the FIR, we deny any allegation raised in the press release. Safety is paramount at Uber... We will continue to extend our full support to investigating agencies. In line with our global stand on safety, we will pursue all legal recourse against the driver partner and the driver who was driving. Such behaviour is abhorrent and will not be tolerated in the Uber community.”

