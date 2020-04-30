Pregnant woman tests positive for Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, total cases in district at 138

noida

A nine-month pregnant woman tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district to 138, officials said.

On the brighter side, seven more patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for Covid-19, even as the number of active cases came down to 50, the officials said.

“Total 112 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. One of them has tested positive and 111 tested negative for Covid-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 138,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The new patient is a 27-year-old woman living in a residential society in Sector 121 of Noida, he said. According to officials, the woman is into the ninth month of her pregnancy and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, while her husband has been put under quarantine.

Seven patients, including an 11-year-old girl and an 81-year-old man, were discharged after successful treatment of coronavirus, the officer said in a statement.

Others discharged include three women, aged 41, 45 and 53, and two men, aged 40 and 63, he said.

“So far, 88 of the 138 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 50 active cases in the district,” Dohare said. The recovery rate of patients is 63.76 per cent, according to the official statistics.

According to the Health Department, 3,592 samples were taken for Covid-19 test till Thursday evening.

So far, 2,161 people have been identified across Noida and Greater Noida who have travelled abroad in recent months and they have been put on surveillance, while another 736 were in institutional quarantine, it added.

There are currently 54 hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar which have been categorized into three zones – red (new case detected in last 14 days), orange (no new case in last 14 days) and green (no new case in last 28 days).

As of now, 24 hotspots are in the red zone, nine in orange and 21 in green, according to officials.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said chances of infection are more in red zone while it is moderate in orange zone.

“As a precautionary measure, equal restrictions apply on movement in both zones above the green zone. The green zone is not a hotspot and normal lockdown principles apply there,” he said on Twitter.