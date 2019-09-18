Raahgiri to be back in Sector 137 from September 21

noida

The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has decided to resume the Raahgiri event from September 21. It plans to hold Raahgiri in Sector 137 from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday.

The authority has kept the theme of this event ‘Plastic-free city and Swachhta’ as it seeks the support of residents to run the cleanliness campaign.

“We have decided to organise Raahgiri, as it will help spread awareness about our plastic-free Noida campaign and Swachhta mission,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority, said.

Authority officials said they want to organise Raahgiri to promote healthy living among residents. Raahgiri is usually held on a particular road on weekends, which is closed to vehicular traffic for the duration, and residents are invited to take part in sports and outdoor activities. The authority had organised the last Raahgiri event on June 7, 2019. The authority had halted the event due to several heatwaves during the summer season. With the weather conducive for outdoor activities now, the authority has decided to resume this event.

What started as a local event in Gurugram in November 2013, is now being held in over 70 cities.

Sector 137’s internal road stretch will be closed for vehicles from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday and will be thrown open to people who can participate in a variety of activities ranging from Yoga, dance, painting, Zumba, cycling and other sports, officials said.

“This event provides a platform to participants to engage in sports and other outdoor activities and children can enjoy painting or other events,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

