Rain brings respite to Noida, showers likely over two days

noida

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:46 IST

Noida and its surrounding areas experienced medium to light sporadic rain on Monday. The weather department expects showers for the next two days with moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mercury level is likely to fall below the season’s average for the next two days with the rains.

“The region experienced an average of 0.4mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30pm Monday, while the seasonal deficit is about 35%,” an IMD official said.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was at 37.4 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average and about two degrees higher than Sunday.

“Tuesday’s maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degree Celsius. There are good chances of moderate rainfall in parts of the NCR, ”the official added.

On Monday, the humidity levels oscillated between 81% and 85%, due to which the temperatures felt more than what they actually were despite the clouded sky, the officials said.

“The monsoon trough is likely to cover the NCR, which means the entire region is likely to experience rains over the next two days. The monsoon trough was southwards of the NCR, due to which north Rajasthan and south Haryana saw rainfall in past few days. Due to pressure difference, the monsoon trough did not move west or south, depriving the NCR of rains which were expected,” Mahesh Palawat, director of Skymet (a private weather forecasting agency), said.

The current weather activity also suggests that after Wednesday, the region is likely to witness a temperature rise with high humidity due to the easterly winds.

Officials also said negligible rainfall is expected from Wednesday to Saturday.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 14:44 IST