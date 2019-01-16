Retired officer’s son went missing in 1999, Ghaziabad police file FIR 20 years later

A 69-year-old retired head clerk of the Uttar Pradesh police department was a relieved man after officials of the Ghaziabad police finally took cognisance of his complaints and lodged an FIR for his son’s abduction at the Sihani Gate police station. However, Devi Chand had to wait for more than 19 years before the FIR could be lodged, after his 20-year-old son had gone missing on August 22, 1999.

The retired policeman said his son Jitendra Kumar was studying at a polytechnic in Hathras and often came to meet his parents, who were living in staff quarters of Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad. On the afternoon of August 22, 1999, Jitendra went out after lunch but never came back.

“I still remember that I was sleeping. His mother gave him food before he stepped out of house. We searched for him everywhere but he could not be found. I was transferred to Kanpur and had to plead before officials to let me stay in Ghaziabad. I gave a missing person’s complaint but they did not convert it into an FIR. I thought the police will help me out, considering I was from the same department,” Devi Chand said.

“I even filed a complaint with the missing persons’ cell in Daryaganj, Delhi, in 1999. In between, I approached all senior officials for help and got assurances. In 2000, I went to Mumbai and lodged another missing person’s complaint there. I even searched for him in states such as Haryana and Rajasthan. I even took the help of pandits and maulavis and spent money so that they could help me trace my son,” he added.

Devi Chand retired from the department in 2010. His two daughters are now married and his oldest son is an assistant manager with a bank. Since the past five years, Devi Chand has been confined to bed after the right side of his body suffered complete paralysis.

“My condition has improved in the last one year but still I cannot walk and speak properly. About five-six months back, I started another round of search for my son and approached the SC/ST Commission. My complaint was routed to the Ghaziabad police and I finally got a call from the circle officer. After my statements, my FIR was lodged,” he added.

“With the FIR lodged, I now have a legal document saying that my son is missing. I belong to Saharanpur but am settled in Ghaziabad as I thought my son may return and come here some day. In between, I also submitted photographs of my son to the Ghaziabad police, who had launched ‘Operation Smile’ to trace missing persons,” he added.

Circle officer (city II) Atish Kumar Singh said he was not aware of what exactly happened in 1999 after Jitendra went missing.

“One cannot completely say that we did not convert the complaint to FIR or tried to trace the missing man. Cases of abductions are lodged if the family alleges some mishap,” Singh said.

He added that Devi Chand’s complaint was routed to him through the senior superintendent of police for an inquiry.

“An FIR has been ordered and now I am conducting the inquiry. I have also got the statement of the complainant recorded,” he added.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 11:04 IST