Robbers in Noida return to ask ATM card pin from victim, held after gunfight with cops

Those held have been identified as Gaurav Singh and Sadanand, both locals around 25 years of age, and the items robbed by them, including the wallet with Rs 3,200 and the ATM card, have been recovered, the police said.

noida Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Noida
A police officer said that after going to some distance, the robbers returned to the victim to ask for the pin code of his ATM card and then fled again.
Two motorcycle-borne men who were fleeing after robbing the mobile phone and wallet of a man were held here following a gunfight with the police, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday night on a road near Garhi Chaukhandi village under Phase-3 police station limits, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

“The accused were fleeing after robbing the mobile phone and wallet of a man, who was out for dinner, at gunpoint. There was some cash, driver’s license, Aadhaar card and an ATM card in the wallet of the victim. After going to some distance, the robbers returned to the victim to ask for the pin code of his ATM card and then fled again,” he said.

The matter was immediately reported to the local police station and relayed on the police network and the duo was intercepted at a security check in the area, the officer said. “When asked to stop for checking, they opened fire on the police team and sped away. They were chased by the policemen and the duo got injured in retaliatory firing after which they were held and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” DCP Chander said.

Those held have been identified as Gaurav Singh and Sadanand, both locals around 25 years of age, and the items robbed by them, including the wallet with Rs 3,200 and the ATM card, have been recovered, the police said.

Two country-made pistols were also seized from their possession and their motorcycle has been impounded, while further proceedings are being carried out at the Phase 3 police station, they added.

