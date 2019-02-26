Services hit on Delhi Metro’s Aqua line due to technical snag

Services on the 29.07km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link, commonly known as the Aqua line, were disrupted around 9pm on Monday night due to faults in its overhead electricity transmission line, officials said.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation officials said 57 passengers, who were travelling in the Metro train, had to face problems after the train halted at Sector 144 Metro station.

“We provided two buses for the 57 passengers, who were dropped at their destinations. The services were disrupted between Sector 144 and Pari Chowk. We did not charge any fee for the bus ride from the passengers, who had already bought Metro tickets for their journey. Our teams from NMRC and DMRC are at the spot to resolve the technical problem that disrupted the services,” a NMRC spokesperson said.

The NMRC started operations on this 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link on January 26, 2019. The NMRC officials are not clear when the services at this link will start operations smoothly. “Our teams are resolving the issue so that electricity supply can be restored. The services on this link will be restarted very soon as and when the problem is resolved,” said official.

The new Metro corridor, which aims at providing smooth connectivity to Greater Noida, has 21 Metro stations, of which 15 stations — Noida sector 51, 50, 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148 – fall in Noida. The rest of the six metro stations fall in Greater Noida namely, Knowledge Park 2, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Bus Depot stations.

According to NMRC data, a total of 2,443 passengers boarded the Metro from Noida’s sector 51 to go towards Greater Noida in the first 11 days since its launch. While on an average 1910 passengers boarded Metro from Pari Chowk Metro station towards Noida, said NMRC data.

