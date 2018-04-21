Substation officer shot dead after argument over power outage

A 55-year-old electricity substation officer of a power house in Dhoom Manikpur was allegedly gunned down by a nearby resident following an argument over power outage in the area on Friday. The accused, a 32-year-old resident of the nearby Badhpura village, was arrested on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Friday, said police. According to police officials, due to poor weather conditions in the evening, the SSO, Satveer Singh Tomar, had cut off the power supply of the Greater Noida rural area.

The accused, Neetu, called up the victim to argue about the power outage. “Neetu called up Satveer to demand that the power supply be restored. However, even after providing with an explanation for the power cut, Neetu did not listen. He went to the substation on a motorcycle along with a friend and got into a heated argument with the victim, following which he shot Satveer in his office itself,” Suniti, superintendent of police (rural), said.

She added that the accused may have been drunk at the moment.

“From the information we gathered so far, it seems Neetu may have been under the influence of alcohol. However, we will know more once investigation is carried out. We are interrogating him to know the motive,” Suniti said.

According to Mukesh Kumar, the station house officer of Badalpur police station, Neetu was arrested in a forest near Roza railway yard and the firearm used in the murder was found on him.

An FIR was registered against the suspect, who faces charges of murder, assault on a public servant, and criminal intimidation. He will presented before a magistrate.

District magistrate BN Singh also said the accused will be charged under the stringent national security act (NSA).

“The NSA is enforced after an arrest as a preventive action in the death of a public servant because public order has been disrupted,” he said.

The murder triggered outrage and workers at the substation cut power supply for a few hours on Friday in protest, police said.

The administration declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family. Singh also said a member of the family will be given a contractual job by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Tomar’s family, who are from Lakhan village of Hapur district, said the official was working on a contract-basis at the substation for the past two years after retiring from the military.

“Our family is in a state of shock. We want the accused to be punished,” said nephew Sunil Tomar.