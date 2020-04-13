Tablighi Jamaat contact sent to quarantine centre jumps off 7th floor: Cops

noida

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:56 IST

A 32-year-old man who was under quarantine at the Galgotias University hostel in Greater Noida, fell to his death on Sunday evening. The person has been identified as a resident of a village in Phase 2 of Noida.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 8pm when the man fell from the seventh floor of the hostel. Officials said that he allegedly jumped from the balcony of his room when there was nobody inside.

The person was previously under quarantine at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hostel in Gautam Budh University and was shifted to Galgotias University hostel on Sunday. Officials had taken his sample for Coronavirus testing and his reports were awaited.

According to officials, the person was declared dead when the doctors on duty checked him after his fall. They added that the man was allegedly mentally unstable. “The person who died was mentally unstable but we are verifying all facts. The person jumped from the seventh floor. Our investigations are on in the matter,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The DM has also ordered a magisterial inquiry in the matter. “A magisterial inquiry headed by the additional district magistrate has been ordered to find out the circumstances of the incident and also to figure out the person responsible,” added the DM.

Officials said the body will not be handed over to his family members as the Sars-Cov-2 test reports are awaited. The funeral has to take place as per the protocol set up for the last rites of Covid-19 positive patients.

“We will get the sample reports of the deceased on a priority basis. The body can’t be handed over to the family before his results are clear to us as there is a set protocol for the disposal of a Covid-19 patient’s body,” said Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, state surveillance officer, Lucknow.

According to authorities, the victim was one of the 72 persons in the district who had directly or indirectly come in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat event last month in Nizamuddin Markaz.

As per the preliminary investigation, the person has not left any note behind. Knowledge Park police is going to register a case of suicide in the matter. “The investigations are on to find out the exact reason behind his extreme step,” said the DM.