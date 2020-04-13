e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Tablighi Jamaat contact sent to quarantine centre jumps off 7th floor: Cops

Tablighi Jamaat contact sent to quarantine centre jumps off 7th floor: Cops

A magisterial inquiry has bene ordered in the matter.

noida Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:56 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustan Times, Noida
Officials said the body will not be handed over to his family members as the Sars-Cov-2 test reports are awaited. (Representative image)
Officials said the body will not be handed over to his family members as the Sars-Cov-2 test reports are awaited. (Representative image)
         

A 32-year-old man who was under quarantine at the Galgotias University hostel in Greater Noida, fell to his death on Sunday evening. The person has been identified as a resident of a village in Phase 2 of Noida.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 8pm when the man fell from the seventh floor of the hostel. Officials said that he allegedly jumped from the balcony of his room when there was nobody inside.

The person was previously under quarantine at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hostel in Gautam Budh University and was shifted to Galgotias University hostel on Sunday. Officials had taken his sample for Coronavirus testing and his reports were awaited.

According to officials, the person was declared dead when the doctors on duty checked him after his fall. They added that the man was allegedly mentally unstable. “The person who died was mentally unstable but we are verifying all facts. The person jumped from the seventh floor. Our investigations are on in the matter,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The DM has also ordered a magisterial inquiry in the matter. “A magisterial inquiry headed by the additional district magistrate has been ordered to find out the circumstances of the incident and also to figure out the person responsible,” added the DM.

Officials said the body will not be handed over to his family members as the Sars-Cov-2 test reports are awaited. The funeral has to take place as per the protocol set up for the last rites of Covid-19 positive patients.

“We will get the sample reports of the deceased on a priority basis. The body can’t be handed over to the family before his results are clear to us as there is a set protocol for the disposal of a Covid-19 patient’s body,” said Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, state surveillance officer, Lucknow.

According to authorities, the victim was one of the 72 persons in the district who had directly or indirectly come in contact with the Tablighi Jamaat event last month in Nizamuddin Markaz.

As per the preliminary investigation, the person has not left any note behind. Knowledge Park police is going to register a case of suicide in the matter. “The investigations are on to find out the exact reason behind his extreme step,” said the DM.

tags
top news
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
In Covid-19 testing push, ICMR may collect samples from areas with zero infection
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

Noida News