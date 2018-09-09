Three motorcycle-borne men arrested in Indirapuram for robbery, snatching

The Indirapuram police on Saturday arrested a gang of three bike-borne robbers who were involved in nearly two dozen cases of robbery and snatching in the trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad. The police said that the gang members were from Meerut and used an Apache motorcycle to rob victims.

The three accused were identified as Guddu, a resident of Meerut, and his two accomplices, Ahzaruddin and Naim. According to the police, Azharuddin has a welding shop in Vasundhara’s Sector 5, and the three used it as a hide-out.

“In February, they robbed a man of one tola of gold chain and ₹35,000, but the police chased them. They had left their motorcycle on the road and fled. The motorcycle was seized by the police. However, the accused filed a ‘backdated’ complaint of motorcycle theft in Hapur and got their motorcycle released from the court,” sub-inspector Paras Malik, the investigating officer, said.

SSP Vaibhav Krishna said that he would write to the Hapur police to inquire about the ‘backdated’ complaint filed by the accused.

“One of the accused, Guddu, is the mastermind of the gang. He sustained a bullet injury to the leg after retaliatory fire by the police in Meerut earlier in 2018. Then, a number of cases of Hapur and Meerut were cracked. Azharuddin had also been to jail in 2008 from the Simbhaoli police station in connection with other criminal cases,” Malik added.

The police said that the three accused have accepted their involvement in at least two dozen cases in Ghaziabad and more of their crime history is being searched.

The police also recovered the Apache motorcycle, a gold chain and 12 mobile phones that were robbed by the three accused in different incidents. The police said that the three would come to upscale localities such as Vasundhara and Indirapuram and perform robberies before fleeing back to Meerut.

