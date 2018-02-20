Two men of wedding band die of electrocution in Loni, 8 injured

Two men, aged 18 and 19 years, of a band party died of electrocution late Monday night at Naipura in Loni town of Ghaziabad after they came in contact with a 11KV transformer. The incident also caused minor injuries to eight others and one of them was referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi.

The police identified the two victims as Shubham, 18, from Hardoi and Atul, 19, from Farrukhabad in UP. Sources said the men used to earn Rs 200-Rs 500 a day for playing in the band.

The injured were identified as Prince, Sitaram, Kaku, Rinku, Rais, Suraj, Furkan and Arjun. The police said the injured are all stable.

According to police, the incident took place around 12 midnight on Monday when a group of band players were returning from a marriage function which was held at a school in the locality.

“They were pushing a vehicle which is used for playing music in marriages and has loudspeakers attached. They left the marriage venue after having dinner and on their way back, they came in contact with a 11KV electricity transformer on the roadside,” Durgesh Kumar Singh, circle officer (Loni), said.

“The two men died on the spot as they suffered a severe electric shock while others in the party were injured. One of the injured was rushed to GTB Hospital for further treatment. We have not received any complaint about the incident so far,” Singh said.

The transformer in the locality was installed at a height of nearly seven to eight feet from the ground while the vehicle of the band group was also about eight to 10 feet in height. While passing by the transformer, the vehicle came in contact with a high tension cable and the band party members suffered an electric shock.

The district officials said that they will try to arrange for financial aid to the victims and their families who are from the poorer section of society and will send a recommendation to the state government for financial help.

“I have asked police to take a complaint from the victim families and lodge an FIR. I will also recommend their case for financial assistance from the state government and from the electricity department. The deceased are from poor families,” Indu Prakash Singh, subdivisional magistrate (Loni), said.