Two minors rape 3-year-old in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 23:34 IST

A three-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by two minor boys, in an area under the jurisdiction of the Noida Sector 49 police station on Thursday.

The boys, both ten years old, were sent to juvenile home on Friday.

According to police officers, the incident was reported to them on Thursday night by the girl’s family.

“The incident had taken place on Thursday morning. The two boys and the girl live in the same locality,” deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), Sankalp Sharma, said.

The police said the girl’s mother was the first to realise that something was amiss. “The girl is too young to have said anything to anyone. The girl’s mother first saw blood on her clothes after which she rushed the girl to a doctor nearby. The doctor told the family that the girl had been raped. The mother then told her husband and the family later informed the police,” Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, sector 49 police station, said.

The police said the girl was sexually assaulted by the two minors when she was out playing with other kids.

The SHO said a medical examination of the girl has been ordered.

An FIR under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) along with relevant sections of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act.

“Both boys are around ten years old and were taken into custody. They were later produced before the juvenile justice board. The girl and the boys are residents of the same locality and their parents work as domestic helpers,” SHO Sharma said.

The boys were later sent to a juvenile home.

“The boys will first undergo counselling and then depending on their families, the bail proceeding will start,” Aneet Baghel, member of Juvenile Justice Board (Gautam Budh Nagar), said.