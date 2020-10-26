Two wanted criminals arrested after separate encounters in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:39 IST

Greater Noida: Two wanted criminals were arrested after separate encounters with the police in Greater Noida on Monday.

In the first case, a 35-year-old man was arrested after an encounter in Greater Noida West. The suspect was identified as Islam, a resident of Moradabad.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that police received information about movement of the suspect at 4pm. “The police signalled the suspect to stop for checking, but he tried to escape after opening fire at the police team. During encounter, he was injured in his right leg and then arrested,” he said.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a countrymade gun and a live cartridge from his possession. The suspect was wanted in five criminal cases and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest, the police said.

In another case, a 25-year-old man was arrested after an encounter with the police in Ecotech III area in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Prashant Kumar, a native of Kannauj. He lived in a rented accommodation at Salarpur in Noida Sector 39.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the police received information about movement of two suspects on a motorcycle near Jalpura village. “The police signalled the suspects to stop for checking. The suspects opened fire at the police team and tried to escape,” he said.

The police also opened fire in which Kumar was hit in his left leg and fell off the motorcycle and was arrested. His accomplice riding pillion managed to flee the spot, Aggarwal said.

The police have recovered a countrymade gun, a stolen motorcycle and a mobile phone from Kumar’s possession. At least five criminal cases are registered against Kumar, the police said.

Both the arrested suspects were rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. They will be produced in court and sent to jail once they are discharged, the police said.