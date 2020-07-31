e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district records 133 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 5,203

UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district records 133 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 5,203

The recovery rate of patients in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district has dropped slightly to 83.89 per cent from 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

noida Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Noida
A health worker collects swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection, at Sector 30, in Noida, UP, July 29, 2020.
A health worker collects swab sample from a woman to test for coronavirus infection, at Sector 30, in Noida, UP, July 29, 2020.(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 133 new Covid-19 cases which pushed the infection tally in the district to 5,203, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 796, up from 730 on Thursday and 679 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 66 coronavirus patients got discharged after treatment since Thursday and the total number of recoveries reached 4,365, the highest for any district in the state, data showed.

The district has so far recorded 42 deaths linked to Covid-19 with a mortality rate of 0.80 per cent among positive patients, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients in the district has dropped slightly to 83.89 per cent from 84.77 per cent on Thursday and 85.48 per cent on Wednesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (796) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases, while adjoining Ghaziabad (759) moved to the 11th position on Friday with 102 recoveries.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (4,281) followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,821), Varanasi (1,699), Bareilly (1,477), Allahabad (1,425), Gorakhpur (1,155), Jhansi (1,024),  Jaunpur (948)  and Ballia (934), according to the data.

There were 34,968 active cases in Uttar Pradesh, while the death toll reached 1,630 with 43 fatalities, as on Thursday. So far, 48,863 patients have recovered across the state, the data showed.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days
Andhra Pradesh posts record 10,376 Covid cases on Friday, logs over 30k cases in just three days
Rhea issues statement on Sushant death case, says ‘truth shall prevail’
Rhea issues statement on Sushant death case, says ‘truth shall prevail’
Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief
Coronavirus impact will be felt far into the future, says WHO chief
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In