‘Wings for women’ wall art campaign in Noida now

The “wings for women” wall art campaign that was popularised along Delhi Metro stations by The New Art team is being brought to Noida at the Electronic City Metro station.

“This station is amid a crowded industrial office zone. We have painted flora and fauna to bring in the feel of a real jungle amid this concrete jungle,” Ritesh Kumar Verma, co-founder of The New Art, said.

Verma said his team has painted along 11 stations of Aqua Line with themes such as birds, animals, doors of heaven at Pari Chowk and at Knowledge Park station.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 02:53 IST