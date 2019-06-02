With mercury soaring, Met department warns of ‘severe heat waves’ in some areas

With the maximum temperature of Noida and Greater Noida at 46 degree Celsius, the same as Friday, heat wave in the region continued to prevail on Saturday as well.

With little respite in sight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also warned of ‘severe heat waves’ in some pockets on Sunday. Severe heat waves occur when the mercury levels are or reach above 47 degree Celsius. “Heat wave conditions will continue to prevail in parts of Delhi and NCR but severe heat wave will be experienced in some isolated pockets,” an IMD official said.

On Saturday, the relative humidity levels went up to 55%. Relative humidity levels were below 30% on Friday. According to the Met officials, a lower relative humidity – between 20% to 40%—is considered comfortable during heat waves as people tend to sweat lesser which also lowers the chances of dehydration in them.

According to the Met, the heat wave will continue till June 3, after which temperature is expected to fall by a degree or two. The maximum temperature may hover around 43 degree Celsius to

44 degree Celsius from June 4(Tuesday) to June 6(Thursday). However, heat waves will return from June 7.

“Temperatures may slightly drop on June 4,5 and 6, but heat wave like conditions are like to persist anyway. The monsoon is already delayed and the current weather pattern doesn’t show any relief in the form of pre-monsoon rain showers,” Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, said.

