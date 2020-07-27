e-paper
Home / Noida / Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad

Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad

According to police, the hands and legs of the victim were tied with the help of dupatta and her body was stuffed inside a brown coloured suitcase.

noida Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
The cops said that the murder probably took place on Sunday night and the suitcase was dumped at the spot during the early hours. (Photo @ghaziabadpolice)
The Ghaziabad police on Monday morning recovered the body of a woman stuffed inside a suitcase which was dumped at New Hindon Vihar adjacent to the GT Road. The cops said that the woman was in the age group of 24-25 years.

“There were no external injury marks over her body but her face had turned blackish in color which probably suggests that she died of suffocation. However, the exact cause of her death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. It seems that she was murdered out of some family dispute and body dumped in Ghaziabad,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

“We have formed several teams who are investigating the case and information has also been sought from nearby districts about any missing person and also to ascertain her identity,” he added.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage.

The cops said that the murder probably took place on Sunday night and the suitcase was dumped at the spot during the early hours. The police received the information from locals at around 7am on Monday.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station area. The police sources said that they also found marks of car tyres from near the spot which suggest that someone had brought the suitcase in a car and fled.

