Ghaziabad woman, lover strangle husband to death, both arrested after one year

Police on Friday arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man for allegedly murdering her 34-year-old husband late on December 26 last year in Ghaziabad’s Khoda locality. Police said both suspects were in an extramarital relationship for the past year and wanted to live together after murdering the victim.

Police said the suspects, Salim Ahmad who hails from Sambhal, and Razia, the wife of the victim, Israz Ahmad, were arrested from Labour Chowk on Friday morning. According to investigators, the woman had initially said that her husband died of natural causes owing to an ailment, but the autopsy revealed that he had been strangulated.

“Razia used to give sleeping pills to her husband and then invited Salim to her house. On the night of the incident, she put in more pills into a cup of tea which she gave her husband, and then called Salim to her house. After her husband lost consciousness, they tied a dupatta to his neck and pulled it from either end,” Ravi Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

The police said Salim left the house after the murder and the woman later sent him a text message to check whether he had reached Sambhal safely.

The police added that Salim had been living in Khoda till Israz found out about the relationship a month ago, after which he later moved to Sambhal.

“After sending the text message, she raised the alarm, saying her husband was unwell, after which he was rushed to a hospital in Delhi where he died. On the basis of the autopsy, an FIR for murder was lodged, and the two arrested,” Kumar added.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 08:49 IST