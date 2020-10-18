Work on Noida habitat centre to begin next month

noida

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:23 IST

The work on the 31-storey centre for sociocultural activities in Noida, a facility on the lines of India Habitat Centre in south Delhi, is likely to begin next month, as four agencies have applied to take up the project, Noida authority officials said Friday.

The centre that is planned to come up in Sector 94, at the Delhi-Noida border, is being built at a cost of ₹684 crore and is going to be the first of its kind in the city, officials said.

The authority had a month ago floated a tender to select an agency to develop the centre. In response to the tender, four agencies have submitted their bids and one of them is likely to be selected within the month.

“The agency for the habitat centre will be selected by the end of October and the tender will be awarded. The work on the project is likely to be started by November,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The Noida authority, on January 31, 2020, during its 198th board meeting, had approved ₹684 crore for the construction of this mega project. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, the process of selecting a developer got delayed, said officials.

Sector 94 was selected as the location for the habitat centre as it is home to commercial and high-end residential skyscrapers just adjacent the Kalindi Kunj bridge at the Delhi-Noida border, officials further said.

“The Noida habitat centre will be a cultural and social centre for citizens. At present, the city does not have any such platform for residents,” a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media, said.

Spread over 20 acres, the centre will house food courts, restaurants, retail outlets, office space, gymnasium, swimming pool, exhibition halls and a conference hall, among other facilities, said officials.

The building will have two basement floors with a parking capacity of 7,000 and five floors will be a dedicated convention centre. The authority will spend ₹250 crore on development of basic infrastructure and remaining amount on the construction of the building itself.

“We are likely to issue a tender to hire an agency for construction of roads, electrical work, drainage and other services. The work on this project will start as soon as we hire an agency for those works,” Maheshwari said.