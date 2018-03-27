Yogi Adityanath likely to inaugurate Hindon elevated road, five other projects on March 30

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Ghaziabad on March 30 to inaugurate the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road.

Officials of the Ghaziabad district administration said that the date is tentative and the CM’s visit is yet to be confirmed.

However, district officials held a meeting on Monday to discuss the plans for the CM’s visit to Ghaziabad.

The CM is also likely to inaugurate several other projects and will be laying the foundation stone of several infrastructure projects in the district.

“The tentative date for CM’s visit is March 30 but the programme is not finalised. We are waiting for a confirmation. However, we have started preparations for the visit. The inauguration of the Hindon elevated road may also be clubbed with the inauguration of other projects,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, Ghaziabad, said.

The Hindon elevated road has been constructed at a cost of ₹1,147 crore and an environment clearance was also granted by the UP State Environment Impact Assessment Authority. The road was scheduled to be completed in April 2017 but got delayed.

It is now ready and will provide seamless connectivity to commuters between Raj Nagar Extension and UP Gate near East Delhi east border, officials said.

According to GDA officials, the CM may also inaugurate the ₹35-crore rotary and grade separator that has been constructed for smooth traffic changeover to bypass the newly opened NH-24 to NH-58 Link Road.

Other projects that may be inaugurated are the ₹70.64-crore road and drainage strengthening project from GT Road to Raj Nagar Extension, and the installation of LED lights in Indirapuram and Loni, estimated to cost ₹3 crore.

The CM may also lay the foundation stone for the construction of 856 houses at Madhuban Bapudham for the economically weaker sections. These are to be constructed at a cost of ₹131 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Avas Yojna.

Apart from this, the CM is also likely to lay the foundation stone for the renovation of three heritage gates — Jawahar Gate, Dasna Gate and Delhi Gate — which is expected to cost ₹3 crore. The other projects for which foundation stone has to be laid include the ₹5.3-crore RCC drainage project in Lajpat Nagar and construction of a cultural centre at the city forest, near river Hindon, which is expected to cost ₹5 crore.