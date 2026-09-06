Can Indians work in Canada on a visitor visa? What the rules say about jobs, permits and penalties

For Indians planning a trip to Canada, the distinction between visiting the country and being authorized to work there is important. Can a visitor work in Canada? What Indians need to know before taking up any job. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says a valid visitor visa or electronic travel authorization (eTA) does not give a person the right to work in Canada. In most cases, a work permit is required.

Can Indians work in Canada on a visitor visa? A Canadian visitor visa is not a work permit. A person who enters Canada as a visitor cannot simply find a job and start working because they hold a valid visa.

IRCC also says most visitors in Canada are not eligible to apply for a work permit from inside the country. There are specific exceptions, but visitor status alone does not create eligibility.

This distinction is particularly important for Indian travelers who may receive a job offer while visiting Canada. A job offer does not, by itself, authorize the person to begin working.

What if a visitor gets a Canadian job offer? A person who wants to work in Canada generally needs the appropriate work permit and must meet the requirements of the relevant program.

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Canada has two broad types of work permits: employer-specific work permits and open work permits. An employer-specific permit is the more common category and generally requires a job offer. An open work permit is available only to people who meet specific eligibility requirements.

Visitors should therefore not start working while waiting for a work-permit decision unless they are legally authorized to do so.

Canada previously had a temporary policy that allowed visitors with qualifying job offers to apply for work permits from inside the country. That COVID-era measure was ended on August 28, 2024, and IRCC said it was terminating the policy as part of efforts to manage temporary resident numbers and protect the integrity of the immigration system.

Are there exceptions to the work-permit rule? Canadian immigration rules allow certain people to work without a work permit if they meet the specific requirements for an exemption.

IRCC's current list includes categories such as business visitors, foreign representatives, military personnel, certain athletes and coaches, news reporters, some performing artists and certain students, among others.

A business visitor, for example, can undertake certain business activities without a work permit if they do not enter the Canadian labor market and their main business and source of income remain outside Canada. Permitted activities can include meetings, conferences, trade fairs and certain training activities.

But this exemption does not mean a visitor can take up ordinary employment with a Canadian company. IRCC says a person who plans to work in Canada may need a work permit.

What are the penalties for working without authorization? IRCC warns that unauthorized work is illegal and can have significant immigration consequences.

These can include removal from Canada, a permanent record of fraud with IRCC, a five-year ban on returning to Canada and problems with future immigration applications, including applications for permanent residence. Unauthorized workers can also face unsafe working conditions, wage theft, abuse and threats, or forced and unpaid labor.

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The consequences can therefore extend beyond the loss of a particular job and potentially affect future plans to live, work or settle in Canada.

Can visitors apply for a work permit from inside Canada? Most cannot. IRCC's current rules list specific circumstances in which someone can apply from within Canada, including certain people who already hold valid work or study permits, some family members of permit holders, certain permanent-residence applicants, protected persons and other specified categories.

For an ordinary visitor, simply receiving a Canadian job offer does not make them eligible to apply from inside Canada.