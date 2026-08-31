Indian Consulate in Dubai warns citizens in UAE about visa scam risks, fraudsters: ‘Do not share your passport or…’

The Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has issued a warning to Indian nationals residing in the UAE about the risk of scams perpetrated by people and agents who falsely assert their ability to facilitate visa regularization, emergency certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs, and employment opportunities. Indian nationals in the UAE are cautioned by the Consulate General in Dubai about scams linked to unauthorized agents claiming to provide visa regularization and other services (File)

The Consulate reported that it has received information saying that several Indian nationals, especially those in blue-collar jobs, have been targeted by these deceitful operators.

Beware: Indian nationals in UAE targeted by scammers offering fake services As per the advisory, fraudsters request that victims submit their passport, Emirates ID, and biometric information, which encompasses facial, ocular, and fingerprint scans, under the pretense of aiding them with official processes.

The Consulate has warned that fraudsters might exploit this information to execute financial transactions, establish bank accounts, or acquire loans and credit cards in the names of unsuspecting victims without their awareness or approval.

Consequently, victims may find themselves liable for financial obligations or transactions that they did not approve. The repercussions could involve penalties, restrictions on travel, and in certain instances, incarceration, according to the Consulate.

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Stay vigilant The Indian mission has advised its citizens to remain vigilant and to refrain from disclosing their passport, Emirates ID, biometric data, or personal and financial information to unauthorized persons or organizations.

It further stated that biometric scans necessary for services like exit permits, Outpasses, Emirates IDs, or visa regularization must be submitted exclusively at authorized UAE government facilities and counters.

The Consulate clarified that applicants do not need to provide fingerprint, facial, or eye scans for obtaining passports or Emergency Certificates at the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.

“Any individual or agent demanding such biometric data in the name of the Embassy is engaging in fraud and should not be entertained,” the advisory stated.

Reach out to the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra Indian citizens, who are approached by unauthorized people or agents requesting biometric data or Emirates IDs, are encouraged to reach out to the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra for verification and support.

The helpline is accessible via the toll-free number 80046342. Additionally, assistance can be obtained through WhatsApp or SMS at 00971543090571, or by emailing pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.

The Consulate has advised Indian citizens living in or traveling to the UAE to confirm the qualifications of individuals providing such services and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the Indian mission as well as the appropriate UAE authorities.