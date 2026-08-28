Indians abroad weigh higher incomes against lost time with ageing parents: ‘Money can be earned again’

“Every time I visit India, my parents look smaller, move slower, and have a new list of health issues,” the user wrote, adding that their parents often avoided discussing those problems because they did not want to cause worry. However HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

The emotional trigger came during a video call with the post’s mother , when they noticed that her hands had become shaky while she held the phone.

The original post said they had moved abroad with a five-year plan to work , save money and eventually return to India. But years passed, career commitments grew and the plan stretched into a decade.

A post on the Reddit drew a stream of responses from people describing their own struggles with living far from their families.

For Indians living abroad , the decision to stay overseas can become harder as parents back home grow older, a recent discussion has highlighted, with dozens of users debating whether financial security and career ambitions are worth missing everyday moments with ageing parents.

The post questioned the value of accumulating wealth if it meant parents were spending their later years waiting for an occasional two-week visit.

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‘Money can be earned again. Time... cannot’ The discussion quickly turned into a debate over whether returning to India is the right answer or whether families can find other ways to bridge the distance.

Some commenters urged the original poster to stop postponing the decision.

One user said that if the situation was causing such emotional distress, “there is no better time than the present,” arguing that no amount of additional income could recover the years spent away from ageing parents.

Another commenter said they had returned to India after 13 years abroad and initially found every decision difficult. “All decisions feel difficult at first then they just feel right,” the user wrote.

Others shared more painful experiences. One commenter recalled seeing their father become frail after spending years in the UK and eventually deciding to leave the country and return to India. Another said they had lost their father after a brain hemorrhage and later moved back to India to stay closer to their mother.

The responses also included a practical middle ground. Several users suggested visiting India more frequently, bringing parents abroad for extended stays where possible, arranging professional help or asking relatives to check on them regularly.

Children, careers and parents complicate the decision Not everyone agreed that moving back was the obvious solution.

Some users pointed out that people living abroad may have spouses, children, mortgages, jobs and immigration commitments of their own. One commenter said they wanted to return to India but also had responsibilities toward their children and their education.

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That sparked a broader argument over competing family responsibilities.

One user said a person's partner and children become their immediate family and warned that moving back at their expense could be unfair. Others countered that parents had also made sacrifices for their children and questioned whether adult children have no responsibility toward them.

For some families, the answer may involve a compromise rather than a permanent relocation.

‘How many times will I actually see them?’ One of the most striking themes in the discussion was the attempt to measure remaining time with ageing parents.

A commenter recalled debating whether to travel to India and said a colleague had reminded them that, given their parents’ ages and average life expectancy, they might have only around 10 more annual visits.

“That perspective” changed how the commenter viewed the decision, they said.

Another user summed up the dilemma more bluntly: moving back could mean accepting lower earnings and a less comfortable lifestyle, while staying abroad could provide greater financial security but fewer ordinary moments with parents.