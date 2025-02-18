Challenging the Chinese with drones and robotics

Rahul Gandhi’s recent criticism of India’s drone industry, while brandishing a banned DJI drone, highlights a misunderstanding of India’s technological capabilities and a disregard for the threats posed by China. Ironically, his actions underscore the very need for supporting, not questioning, India’s burgeoning drone and robotics sectors.

China’s dominance in robotics, drones, and electric vehicles, while seemingly impressive, is built on a foundation of State control, espionage, and exploitation. Companies such as Unitree and DJI are not simply industry leaders; they are extensions of a government focused on global surveillance and dominance.

The dangers are evident: DJI drones used for unauthorised surveillance over United States (US) military sites are just one example. State subsidies and intellectual property theft have artificially inflated the success of Chinese companies, but this facade is crumbling. The US and Europe are finally taking action, implementing bans and tariffs to protect their own industries. China’s golden age in these sectors is waning.

This creates a significant opportunity for India. The country is at a historic crossroads, poised not only to fill the void left by a retreating China but to redefine global markets. India’s approach is fundamentally different. It relies not on underhanded tactics or espionage but on its talent, innovation, and integrity. India’s success in IT services and pharmaceuticals demonstrates its ability to dominate industries through capability and trustworthiness.

India’s robotics industry has tremendous potential and companies such as Addverb Technologies are setting new benchmarks in manufacturing and innovation. Addverb built its ecosystem from the ground up. From designing and manufacturing all its electronic components in-house to establishing a world-class facility capable of producing 100,000 robots a year, Addverb has shown what Indian ingenuity can achieve. And it’s not stopping there. With advancements in cobots and quadrupeds, Addverb is targeting industries like defence and petrochemicals, delivering solutions for the most challenging environments.

I recently visited Addverb’s facility in Noida and was blown away by the technologies they’ve developed and the boldness of their vision. Its CEO, Sangeet Kumar, candidly outlined the challenges: India needs cost-effective actuators, a highly trained workforce, and patient venture capital. These are not insurmountable obstacles — they are opportunities for India to rise above and create a robotics ecosystem that the world can trust.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration is another arena where Indian companies are making ground-breaking advances. Bharat Forge is leveraging AI to redefine defence technologies, exemplified by the Bharat 150 multi-payload drone, engineered for high-altitude operations with unparalleled precision. My visit with Baba Kalyani and his team revealed their relentless drive to bolster India’s self-reliance in unmanned aerial systems. Their partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to produce components for remotely piloted aircraft underscores their dual commitment to cutting-edge innovation and indigenous manufacturing.

India’s drone sector is equally promising. Companies such as EndureAir Systems and Idea Forge are rewriting the rules of what drones can achieve. In 2019, EndureAir tested their drones at high-altitude locations like Changla Pass, proving their unique UAVs that merge helicopter-like design with unmanned efficiency.

EndureAir’s drones, such as the Sabal, inspired by the Chinook, are now the preferred choice of the Indian armed forces for high-altitude missions. Their Alakh nano drone is used in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations and can also function as a kamikaze drone. During my visit to EndureAir’s Noida facility, I learned of their impressive ability to blend advanced engineering with cost efficiency to deliver cutting-edge technologies.

Similarly, Idea Forge, a trailblazer in India’s drone industry, has developed several innovative solutions to address both defence and commercial needs. Its successful IPO last year is a testament to the market’s confidence in its capabilities and its immense potential for global leadership in the drone sector.

The Indian government is laying the groundwork for this revolution with policy rather than subsidy and theft. Policies like the 2021 drone policy and the 2023 robotics policy have provided a clear roadmap for growth, promoting technology development, entrepreneurship, and skill-building. Innovation hubs at the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science, funded by the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, are fostering cutting-edge research in robotics and drones.

There is, however, still much to do. India needs to scale up research and development investment, streamline regulations, and foster public-private partnerships to accelerate this momentum. Above all, it needs venture capitalists who are willing to play the long game — supporting high-growth sectors without expecting instant returns.

All the companies I met have big ambitions. For example, Addverb aims to become the largest producer of robots globally and serve 100 countries — this is precisely the kind of energy and determination India needs.

India’s robotics and drone industries represent a transformative opportunity to reshape global supply chains and position India as the world’s most trusted leader in advanced technologies. Unlike China’s dominance — built on exploitation and control — India’s ascent is rooted in integrity and innovation.

The world is ready for a new leader, and all signs point to India. So perhaps Rahul Gandhi should visit the same companies I did and provide them with lots of encouragement rather than praising Chinese technologies.

Vivek Wadhwa is CEO, Vionix Biosciences.The views expressed are personal