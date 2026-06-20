Current account deficit is an avoidable vulnerability

The world has become more uncertain, volatile and unforgiving. Assumptions that shaped economic policy for decades are being challenged. India must now revisit the belief that a current account deficit (CAD) of 1.5-2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) is normal, manageable and perhaps inevitable. This article challenges the policy belief that India’s oil-gas-gold demand structurally condemns it to a current account deficit (CAD). (File Photo/ANI) This took hold after the 1991 reforms. Liberalisation lifted India from the old 3% growth path to an average growth rate of about 6.5% for three decades. This growth attracted enough global capital in normal times to finance the CAD. So, in the last 35 years, we registered a CAD in 31. Over time, the deficit came to be as a feature of India’s growth model, not a vulnerability. The standard argument was simple. India lacked domestic oil and gas, and Indians could not be weaned off the age-old habit of buying gold as a store of value. Rising oil demand after Y2K did not materially worsen the current account situation because it was offset by IT services exports and rising India-bound remittances. But even then, each time oil prices spiked, we moved from strength to fragility in a heartbeat. Also Read: Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold for a year The shift in the global economic regime under the present US administration and the war in West Asia have exposed the fragility of India’s external account assumptions. The agreement between the US and Iran, if one could call it that, provides two months for both sides to set up the framework for real negotiations. That is when nuclear capabilities, frozen assets, missile capability, support for proxies, and relief from sanctions get discussed. These are contentious issues and any purported agreement could unravel again — underscoring once more India’s dependence on fuel imports as a major strategic weakness. At the same time, IT services exports may come under pressure from the AI disruption, while tighter immigration policies compress remittances.

If the US-Iran war memo unravels again, it could yet again underscore India’s dependence on fuel imports. (PTI/Representative)

Foreign capital tends to retreat when risk rises. A prolonged conflict can raise prices, disrupt supplies, pressure the current account, weaken growth, strain the fiscal deficit situation, stoke inflation and trigger second-order effects. If the rupee depreciates sharply, the Reserve Bank of India will be forced to use foreign currency reserves and interest rates to manage volatility. However, this article is not about short-term crisis management. It challenges the policy belief that India’s oil-gas-gold demand structurally condemns it to a CAD. India consumes roughly 2,300 million barrels of oil a year but produces only about 530 million barrels domestically. Estimates of India’s oil reserves vary widely, from around 12 billion tonnes of proven reserves to a theoretical potential closer to 42 billion tonnes. Until recently, some reserves could not be explored because of restrictions. The Prime Minister’s Samudra Manthan decision is quite welcome, opening up around one lakh square kilometers of coastline for deep-water exploration. But intent must be matched by capital, technology, and incentives. India’s oil is harder to access than that of many West Asian producers. Much of it lies offshore; so, domestic wells recover only about 35% on average. Extracting more is often uneconomic because of limited technological innovation. India, therefore, must make serious efforts on exploration, recovery technology, and incentivising risk-taking. ONGC and Oil India must be encouraged to explore, not hamstrung by tight MOUs. India should target raising domestic supply from the current level of roughly 12% of oil demand to 50%. Also Read: Where does piped gas come from? Why PNG holds up while LPG struggles amid Iran war Demand management is the second lever. India must accelerate transport electrification across two- and three-wheelers, cars, and buses. For trucks, liquefied natural gas can be a transition fuel, given India’s gas import bill is a fraction of its oil bill. Over time, however, heavy transport too must be electrified. A determined policy pivot will accelerate innovation. India must also reduce dependence on liquefied petroleum gas by expanding piped natural gas networks and encouraging alternative cooking technologies, including induction and solar-powered solutions. Industrial electrification must also be urgently expanded -- currently at around 18%, compared with China’s 30%. On fertilisers, with the subsidy bill likely to rise sharply, India should incentivise a shift from natural gas-based ammonia to green ammonia.

Piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline laying work, as seen on the sector-102/102A dividing road near Joyville Residential Society, in Gurugram back in April 2026. (HT File photo)