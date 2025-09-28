Lessons from Karur stampede for political rallies

The death of 40 persons in a stampede at a political rally of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a political outfit founded by actor Vijay, in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is tragic and claims that the chaos was caused, in part, by the actor arriving hours late, and that he continued to speak even as people were being crushed to death, need investigation. In some ways, it recalls the stampede at a religious function in Hathras, UP, in which 121 persons died. In Hathras, close to 250,000 crowded into a space that was sanctioned for some 80,000 persons with insufficient exits and crowd management measures, leading to the tragic event. A judicial commission found “serious lapses” on the part of organisers of the event and the state administration. In Karur, the TVK expected 10,000 persons to show up, while, according to police estimates, a crowd of 30,000 gathered. A probe has been ordered, but the lapses on the part of the organisers and the administration are self-evident: From a venue unsuitable for a rally to the absence of crowd management.

The TVK, a recently launched political outfit, is very unlike mainstream parties for its founder is not a career politician but Tamil Nadu’s most popular film hero. People who turn up at TVK functions do so mostly to see this elusive star; they are not necessarily cadres or even politically minded people. The frenzy at his meetings is comparable only to the euphoria of devotees who flock to religious leaders. Vijay’s previous rallies have revealed his ability to attract fans and curious commoners in large numbers. In such circumstances, the administration could have asked the organisers to hold the rally in an open ground rather than on a narrow public road.

Political rallies are a part of India’s boisterous democracy. But clear guidelines on crowd control are necessary to regulate them. One lesson from Karur is this: Mega rallies should be allowed only in large open spaces, with clear entry and exit routes, crowd control personnel, and medical emergency facilities. Parties must respect security protocols and hold events within a stipulated time. The least leaders can do is to prioritise the safety of people who gather to hear them.