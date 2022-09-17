Modi, a powerful leader who has created new hope

In India, as with other democracies, people form the basis of the system of governance. Elected public representatives work for the welfare of the people while taking policy decisions in alignment with the principles of the ruler.

People play an active role in the development of the country by choosing the right kind of representatives. It is vital that people have a dream of a better India and the determination to make it happen. This is possible only through proper education, moral institutions and also the best conduct of the people's leaders.

When it comes to consolidating this resolve among the people, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has set a perfect example for the world to follow. Ensuring public participation in the development of the nation is a trend-setting achievement of the PM.

When Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the legendary ideologue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was asked about the reason for his being in politics, his answer was, "… to replace the distorted image the word leader creates in public-psyche with the correct one.”

Today, a fragmented political vision has created an atmosphere of distrust toward the leaders. As chief minister of Gujarat and later as the PM, Modi is a living example of a powerful leader who has created new hope among people.

His indefatigable drive to work hard while offering dynamic solutions to every crisis and the ability to take tough decisions when needed put him in a class apart. His address to the nation from Red Fort without any security ring, not speaks of his own fearlessness but also creates a sense of security among the masses.

The Modi government’s ruthless crackdown on corruption has rightly created a sense of fear among wrongdoers while kindling trust among the poor. During the pandemic, while other countries enforced militaristic lockdowns, Modi chose to invoke a spontaneous curfew marked by ringing bells, banging utensils and blowing conch shells.

When leaders of the Opposition raised doubts about indigenous vaccines, Modi got a shot of the Made in India vaccine. More than 200 crore vaccine shots later, we have come out of the pandemic.

The PM understands well that the role of the people cannot be limited to voting only if a powerful and successful nation has to be built. His schemes such as Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao, Namami Gange and his exhortation to people on service during the pandemic, environmental protection, cleaning of ponds, participation in vaccination and so on are examples of his faith and far-sightedness.

The result has been the huge success India achieved in making its own brand of vaccines. The PM’s presence among soldiers on Deepawali was to inspire every soldier who guards the border. As an outcome of the call for a self-reliant India, we become the fifth largest economy in the world. Modi’s Make in India and Make for World policy has made India a leading exporter in the defence sector.

On account of the trust Modi has earned, women, industry, farmers, labourers, soldiers, teachers, youth and the poor and underprivileged all feel that he will help fulfil their aspirations. Every section is now participating and helping in the development of the country.

Legendary leader Jayaprakash Narayan, said that "Unless proper moral and spiritual qualities are not developed in the people, even the best constitution and political systems cannot make democracy successful."

Modi has tried to observe these principles through his behaviour, bowing his head to Parliament and the Constitution, the promotion of yoga and his reverence towards all spiritual and religious places.

The new education policy will also become a medium for the development of moral qualities. His call from the Red Fort to shed the slave mentality will awaken a new sense of dignity in society. Towards this end, the PM's residence 7 Racecourse Road has now become Lok Kalyan Marg and Rajpath has become Kartavya Path.

When there is a goal before the people, then a sense of leadership is awakened among them. India’s freedom struggle is an example of this. This zeal and patriotism were seen in the Tricolor yatra organised as a part of India’s celebration of 75 years of Independence. The country seems to be moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy as announced by Modi.

People have already started talking about how we will celebrate 100 years of Independence. The Amrit Kaal of 25 years should be used in a manner that makes our country proud. Our resolve should be to make India free of poverty, attain economic prosperity, emerge as a leader in education and at the same time be a beacon to the world in culture and arts.

PM Narendra Modi is trying to awaken this resolve among the masses, and dedicating himself to the same. It is necessary that our resolve is in sync with his. May God bless him with a long and healthy life on his birthday today.

Shiv Prakash is national joint general secretary, organisation, Bharatiya Janata Party

The views expressed are personal