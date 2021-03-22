IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Net-zero emission targets are a hollow pledge
Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act (AP)
Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act (AP)
opinion

Net-zero emission targets are a hollow pledge

India needs a path that shows how a focus on opportunities for low-carbon development is more likely, in practice, to deliver emissions reductions than abstract future 2050 pledges
READ FULL STORY
By Navroz K Dubash
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST

The year 2021 promises to be a blockbuster for global climate politics. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will release its report this year, updated national pledges on emission limits are expected, and all this is on the table at a climate Conference of Parties in the United Kingdom (UK) in November. Not least, a re-invigorated Joe Biden-led United States (US) has placed the climate crisis near the top of its foreign policy agenda.

There is plenty at stake for India, including diplomatic, economic and climate outcomes. There is global pressure on India to telegraph its intentions as early as the US-hosted Climate Leaders Summit in April, or a UK-hosted G-7 Summit in June.

What should India say and do?

The options are nicely framed in recent articles. In one corner are those such as parliamentarian Jayant Sinha, who writing in the Economic Times, calls for India to project climate leadership by boldly pledging to reduce its “net” emissions (emissions minus uptake of emissions) to zero by 2050, backed by a climate law. Sinha argues this will make India “hypercompetitive”, attract investment and create jobs. Others advocate net-zero through softer statements of intent.

In the other corner are former Indian climate negotiators Manjeev Singh Puri (in The Hindu) and C Dasgupta (in the Business Standard), who remind us of the long-standing principle of “common but differentiated responsibility” that requires richer countries to lead and argue against any pledge that risks prematurely limiting Indian energy use for development. Puri also flags the threat of future carbon taxes imposed by the European Union on countries such as India.

Both arguments seem compelling, but can they both be correct in their identification of India’s key interests? What is India’s way forward? The answer lies in a close look at India’s diplomatic, developmental, and climate interests.

Calls for an Indian “net-zero” announcement are aimed at signalling boldness and, thereby, reaping diplomatic gains. What counts as bold? US climate envoy John Kerry has stated that nothing less than “net-zero” emissions pledges from all the major emitting economies would suffice and the UK has also called for net-zero targets. This call comes from an important IPCC-defined aspirational benchmark of global net-zero global emissions by 2050, but notably this does not imply net-zero by 2050 for each country, eroding any differences across nations.

Clearly, an Indian pledge of net-zero by 2050 would confer brownie points on India. And allow us to cock a snook at China, by being 10 years ahead of their net-zero by 2060 pledge. Net-zero legislation would be icing on the cake, transporting India into the rarefied territory of climate champions.

However, could these diplomatic gains come at the cost of domestic developmental objectives? We simply do not know conclusively if achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will cost India developmentally. But we can say that current models uniformly show Indian emissions rising, in many cases through 2050. Without dramatic changes in policy and technology, India, at least, needs the option of increasing emissions to develop.

Analysis by the International Energy Agency illustrates the scale of change — an immediate and dramatic shift is required to shift Indian emissions from stated policies to sustainable development, much more than is true with other regions. And this dramatic shift would still only get us to net zero by 2065; 2050 would be even harder. Moreover, although Indian per capita emissions are an eighth of those in the US and less than a third of those of China, Indian emissions would have to decline starting now, and never again reach levels achieved in 2019.

These considerations lead India’s negotiators to remind us that it would be deeply unfair to expect equivalently stringent pledges from all countries. Undoubtedly, the emergence of new economic opportunities and technologies could dramatically change the landscape, and there may be space for an aspirational statement toward net zero. But, given the information we have today, it would be gambling with the developmental future of India to lock ourselves into a hard net-zero deadline.

Which brings us to India’s climate interests. Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act. But ironically, it is not clear that advocating a hard net-zero pledge is the right answer. A recent article in Nature argues that to be more than “mere announcements”, they need content on scope, fairness and detailed plans. There is a real risk net-zero by 2050 will be a hollow pledge that will only serve diplomatic needs, but do little to actually shift India’s emissions future.

Instead, India needs a path that shows how a focus on opportunities for low-carbon development is more likely, in practice, to deliver emissions reductions than abstract future 2050 pledges. In the second part of this series, tomorrow, I will outline an Indian approach that meets our diplomatic, developmental and climate interests simultaneously.

This is the first of a two-part series on India and climate policy.

Navroz K Dubash is a professor at the Centre for Policy Research, and the editor of India in a Warming World: Integrating Climate Change and Development.

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Strengthening ties with NATO could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places (Shutterstock)
Strengthening ties with NATO could pay dividends in dissuading aggression and ensuring that, should China continue on its current trajectory, India has as many friends as possible in the right places (Shutterstock)
opinion

NATO: India’s next geopolitical destination

By A Wess Mitchell
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
NATO must extend a formal partnership offer to Delhi; India must shed its hesitation. Both have a common challenge
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the effective abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the current government, which realises water as a mean to socioeconomic ends, has fast-tracked a number of multi-purpose river projects in Kashmir (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
After the effective abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the current government, which realises water as a mean to socioeconomic ends, has fast-tracked a number of multi-purpose river projects in Kashmir (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
opinion

India must leverage the Indus Water Treaty for progress

By Uttam Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
The fact, however, remains that the provisions of the treaty entitled for India on the western rivers remain woefully unutilised both in terms of storage capacity and hydropower generation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act (AP)
Given India’s vulnerability to the climate crisis, it is strongly in our interests to support enhanced climate action. And to be credible, we also have to do our part, and not only sit back and wait for wealthier countries to act (AP)
opinion

Net-zero emission targets are a hollow pledge

By Navroz K Dubash
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:08 PM IST
India needs a path that shows how a focus on opportunities for low-carbon development is more likely, in practice, to deliver emissions reductions than abstract future 2050 pledges
READ FULL STORY
Close
The degree of sobriety, political maturity and commitment to the federal principle that is necessary for a harmonious construction of responsibilities is lacking in India. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The degree of sobriety, political maturity and commitment to the federal principle that is necessary for a harmonious construction of responsibilities is lacking in India. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

The Union versus Delhi, Act II, Scene 1

By Yamini Aiyar and Partha Mukhopadhyay
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The attempt to change the Capital’s governance structure raises a fundamental question — what should be the nature of the Indian Union?
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, Mumbai, December 22, 2020 (REUTERS)
People wearing protective face masks wait for passengers to arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus disease, Mumbai, December 22, 2020 (REUTERS)
opinion

Looking back at the lockdown and India’s Covid-19 journey

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The pandemic cannot be stopped only with government efforts. We have to be alert at all times until the pandemic is declared to be well and truly over. And this is not likely to happen for quite a while.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
Women have been creating consistent ripples in India’s water security efforts — the time is right to leverage them as leaders of change. (PTI)
opinion

To tackle the water crisis, women’s leadership in water management is crucial

By Sanjiv Mehta
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A study conducted on water supply projects in Gujarat in 2000 showed that when women were included in technical and decision-making capacities, there was a marked improvement in the impact of projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The evolution of Delhi’s governance structure

By Shakti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A recent amendment will dilute the powers of the elected government. But there is a long history, and global context, of the challenges of governance of a capital city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
opinion

Lifting the morale of citizens is key to economic recovery

By Raghu Raman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Most armies of the world follow a version of the British Defence Doctrine that lays down Ten Principles of War, the first of which is “Selection and Maintenance of Aim”. If the national aim is to achieve quick economic recovery, then we need to remember that the second of the Ten Principles is “Maintenance of Morale”, without which no war, including the one against Covid, can be won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
opinion

Engaging the world on Indian democracy

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Criticism of India’s degraded democracy is neither unproven nor unwarranted. According to NCRB, cases of sedition have increased 165% between 2016 and 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

End the silence on the abuse of the male child

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:53 PM IST
It is silence that emboldens the perpetrator. Boys have to be told by trusted adult figures that admitting to abuse is not a sign of weakness or taken to mean that they were complicit. It is time to end the silence on the abuse of the male child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
opinion

Five ways to beat the second wave of Covid-19

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The situation today is more alarming than it was a year ago, when India went in for a lockdown. A set of immediate measures is needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indo-Pacific would have remained a concept in think-tank reports had it not been for the Chinese belligerence AP (AP)
Indo-Pacific would have remained a concept in think-tank reports had it not been for the Chinese belligerence AP (AP)
opinion

China’s hostility, India’s resilience shaped Quad

By Harsh V Pant
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Just as without Chinese belligerence, a substantive Quad would have remained a distant dream, without a pro-active India, this grouping would not have been able to move so far, so fast. As a new geopolitical order takes shape in the Indo-Pacific, India and China will continue to be at the centre of this emerging order. And New Delhi would do well to remember that the game has only just begun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
opinion

The core issue is representation

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Who can quarrel with free washing machines, except to point out that it reiterates a belief in what male-dominated parties hold to be woman’s true place? Someone should tell them, it’s not behind the spin cycle. It’s in the House. And it’s time women voters delivered that message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The transformation of Uttar Pradesh

By Yogi Adityanath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
On March 19, we complete four years of our pledge to realise the aspirations of 240 million people of India’s largest state, with endless possibilities of progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back.” This is, undoubtedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy bumper sticker. It is this simple, clear, and irrevocably direct message that the US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, brings to India on March 19, as he touches down in New Delhi for a short visit. (REUTERS)
America is back. Diplomacy is back. Alliances are back.” This is, undoubtedly, United States (US) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy bumper sticker. It is this simple, clear, and irrevocably direct message that the US secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin, brings to India on March 19, as he touches down in New Delhi for a short visit. (REUTERS)
opinion

The centrality of defence in India-US ties

By Rudra Chaudhuri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Austin’s visit is an opportunity to develop military-to-military ties, enhance joint training, and deepen discussions on the import of emerging technologies
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP