New enemy in the West is the illegal migrant

In 1992, the American political strategist James Carville coined the catchphrase, “It’s the economy, stupid”. It conveyed that the singular issue which mattered the most to voters in the US was the condition of the economy and how it impacted on their personal finances. Today, economic considerations continue to remain crucial determinants of voter choice, but the other issue which has risen to the fore is immigration.

During the 2024 US presidential election, concerns about high levels of inflation (a proxy for the economy) and fears of humongous inflows of migrants from the southern border with Mexico combined to ensure the stunning return to power of President Donald Trump for a second term. Trump’s bare-knuckles election campaign rhetoric against migrants galvanised a large segment of Americans to rally around him as the last saviour who can regain control over their country and harden what they perceived to be dangerously loose borders.

Although Trump’s allegation that his predecessor President Joe Biden had “allowed 21 million illegals to pour in from all over the world” may not be accurate, the message of keeping America safe from unwanted hordes echoed deeply among conservatives and boosted the appeal of his Right-wing populism, which combines economic anxieties over losing out to other countries through foreign trade and globalisation with cultural insecurities about erosion of the social fabric and core racial identity due to opening the floodgates to migrants by liberals.

The recent disturbances in California involving a crackdown by the Trump administration to conduct mass arrests and deportations of immigrants, and street protests and running battles of targeted Latino communities with law enforcement officials, were a reiteration of the same electoral political wedge between the Right-wing and Left-wing on the fundamental questions of who is an American and what an ideal American society should look like.

Trump’s historic move to deploy US military troops and the National Guard to quell “a form of rebellion against the authority of the government of the US”, and vehement opposition to this step as an authoritarian violation of State sovereignty and fundamental human rights of innocent Americans by the liberal Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, was a demonstration of the deep divide which has polarised the US into two hostile ideological tribes that are at each other’s throats.

Such extreme confrontational theatre is not limited to the US. Over the past decade, immigration has emerged as a red-meat issue across Europe following the massive influx of refugees fleeing wars in Syria and Iraq and economic collapse in Africa. Trump-like politicians in Europe have been declaring do-or-die wars and calling for national emergencies to tackle illegal immigration.

While the far-Right has not managed to sweep all elections and win office throughout Europe, it has succeeded in mainstreaming radical anti-immigrant attitudes and values, compelling traditional incumbent parties to co-opt them. In most western democracies which are struggling to sustain their liberal multicultural models from being overrun, the very concept of national security threat has been reformulated to refer to illegal immigration rather than to any revisionist foreign enemy like Russia or China. Defence and foreign ministries still worry and plan about how to prevent World War III with Russia backed by China, but the political mood on the streets is to defend borders against refugees and migrants.

In the present zeitgeist, the rejection of open borders and mass mobilisation to block undesirable people is not limited to the West. Anti-immigrant threat perceptions have grown in large developing countries like Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia and India too. In parts of the Global South, animosity against immigrants and asylum seekers has an economic logic, with local citizens fretting that the already limited resources and jobs they have will be stolen by foreigners who slip across their borders.

In India, where over 20 million illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are estimated to have entered through the eastern border, there is widespread unease about demographic alteration and exclusive enclaves that could become hotbeds of Islamist extremism and terrorism. Even though anti-immigrant feelings may not determine the overall national electoral calculus in India, the lines are clearly drawn between ‘secular’ political parties, which sound similar to liberals in the West, and Right-wing parties which present a Trump-style doomsday scenario of losing the country to a silent invasion.

Even as migrants are in the eye of the storm globally in terms of politics, they do perform economically useful functions in recipient countries. The demographic decline in rich nations and consequent labour shortages pose existential challenges to the long-term viability of their economies. Numerous studies by economists show that allowing in more migrants through legal and institutional channels will benefit host nations and enhance their economic growth prospects.

Still, with political emotions running high, the distinctions between authorised and unauthorised migrants, as well as between refugees who flee war and political persecution and economic migrants who chase dollar dreams, are blurring. Record numbers of people moving past national borders are also ensuring that the word migrant has an edgy and controversial connotation. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), there were over 281 million international migrants in 2020, which was 128 million more than in 1990 and over three times greater than in 1970.

The pressure of these numbers, which get further exaggerated by politicians, means that this ballooning global crisis will worsen. Solutions for orderly and legitimate migration, wherein supply of labour is matched with demand, do exist on paper. But politics will likely override economics on this issue, which means the struggle over immigration is going to be prolonged, irrational and violent.

