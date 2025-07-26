Process as punishment and deceptive closures

Our democracy has a lot to be proud of, but the opposite is equally true. Last week, we added a terrible outcome to the long list of our failings. It will rest heavily on our collective conscience for years to come. The stain will be hard, if not almost impossible, to remove. For now, though, we need to struggle to tackle our guilt. But can we? Most importantly, will we?

Twelve fellow citizens, with the same right to justice and fair play as you or I, have spent 19 years in jail, accused and then initially convicted of a crime they did not do. They were punished when they were innocent.

And all the while we turned our backs on them and forgot their plight. We left them to the misery we inflicted on them till a high court intervened.

The verdict of the Bombay High Court that finally, though belatedly, acquitted them should shame us. “The prosecution has utterly failed to prove the case against the accused. It is hard to believe the accused committed the crime.” This alone should make us bow our heads.

But the verdict goes further. It pierces the illusion of justice with which we had cloaked ourselves, believing self-righteously that their conviction was proper and fair. “Creating a false impression of having solved a case by presenting that the accused have been brought to justice gives a misleading sense of resolution. This deceptive closure undermines public trust and falsely reassures society,” the court said.

How then do we make up to these 12 men? Indeed, can we? They have lost nearly two decades of their lives. It can never be given back. For 20 years, they were separated from their parents and their children, from their wider family and all their friends. Can that ever be restored? Can it be atoned for? I don’t know, but try we must.

For a start, we need to apologise — profoundly, unreservedly and openly. But who is we? Is it just the police for accusing them and then framing them with false evidence? Is it also the judicial system for letting the case drag on for an unconscionable 20 years? In fact, just at the initial trial stage it took nine years. It then lay unheard at the high court level for nine more, till it was expedited last year. Or is it also us, their fellow citizens, whose voice must be heard speaking in remorse and apology? And if it’s also us — you, me and our wider society — who must speak for us? Surely, that has to be the government? If they represent us, as we believe they do, then this responsibility rests with them.

But is an apology enough? Hopefully, it will ease some of the pain, but it can never wipe out the suffering they’ve already endured. So what more do we need to do? In my mind I’m clear but I’m not sure everyone will agree with me. Nonetheless, let me share my thinking. Then it’s your option to disagree with it and dismiss it. But first consider it carefully.

We need to ensure they can live their remaining years in comfort and without financial strain. We, therefore, need to compensate them for what they’ve been through. Not that it can ever be sufficient but we need to make that gesture and, thus, give them a chance to lead a new and happier life. We need to help them turn the page and open a new chapter.

But will we? This is as much a test of ourselves and of our values as it is of our commitment to and concern for our fellow citizens, who have been horribly treated. If we are a united society, one nation, then we must act. Not to do so would fracture us. So, this weekend, the face looking into the mirror is collectively ours and, as yet, I’m not sure the reflection will be pleasing or reassuring. We need to make certain it is.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal.