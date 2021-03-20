IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The evolution of Delhi’s governance structure
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The evolution of Delhi’s governance structure

A recent amendment will dilute the powers of the elected government. But there is a long history, and global context, of the challenges of governance of a capital city
READ FULL STORY
By Shakti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST

By introducing an amendment bill to the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, the Centre has clearly indicated that it wants to assert its authority over the Delhi government in its day-to-day functioning. Once the bill is passed and becomes law, the Delhi government will have to seek the concurrence of the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) for all its executive actions. This will also redefine the powers of Delhi’s legislative assembly.

Expectedly, Delhi’s chief minister (CM), Arvind Kejriwal, and the Congress have strongly criticised this move, with former finance (and home) minister, P Chidambaram, saying that the city government will be reduced to the level of a municipality. There is no doubt that the autonomy the Kejriwal government enjoyed since the Supreme Court (SC) judgment of July 4, 2018, will be curbed if the bill is passed. The SC, then, effectively reduced the powers of L-G to that of state governors, who act on the advice of the elected government — except on three reserved subjects of police, public order and land, where L-G has discretion. It was because of this limited discretion that SC was careful to say L-G was not the governor, but “an Administrator in a limited sense”. The court further ruled that L-G should not routinely sit in judgment on decisions taken by the elected government.

Those arguing for greater political accountability in the running of the city will be upset by the bill as, in this case, the elected component is being shortchanged. There is, no doubt, politics behind the decision, but that alone does not explain the move. It is useful to see how the system functioned since elected governments came into play with the 1993 assembly elections. Till Kejriwal decided not to seek L-G’s approval, all governments sought L-G’s approval on specific policies and important decisions. This was because, while Article 239AA of the Constitution said that L-G shall act on “aid and advice” of the elected government, it also allowed for L-G to refer to the president any matter where there was a difference of opinion with a minister.

Under the rules of business of the Government of India, the minister concerned exercises the power of the president; in this case, it is the home minister. Pending a decision, if the matter was urgent, L-G could go ahead and take action. This provision was taken to mean that L-G must be aware of the actions of the elected government before their execution, and, therefore, L-G’s prior approval was taken. Kejriwal successfully challenged this logic in SC after being rebuffed by the Delhi High Court.

Chidambaram’s criticism has validity but as home minister, with a Congress CM in Delhi, he did rule on matters when L-G and CM had differences, most famously in case of the flyover on Outer Ring Road at Vasant Vihar. My own limited experience of working in the Delhi government has been that L-G routinely went along with the government’s decisions, unless these were egregious, or there were strong personal reasons.

Going beyond the immediate, there are two key issues.

One, large countries, especially those with a federal/quasi-federal polity, have great difficulty in allowing their capital cities to function as regular provinces. Washington DC’s residents got the right to vote in presidential elections only in 1961. Their only representative in the House of Representatives is a delegate-at-large who has no voting rights. They have no representation in the Senate. And remember, this is a country which was founded on the concept of “No Taxation without Representation”. The city has an elected mayor and a 13-member elected council, but while they can propose the city’s budget, the Congress approves it.

There is occasionally a desultory demand to convert DC into a state but this has never been seriously considered. Canberra is another federally-run capital, with an elected legislative assembly and a CM, such as Delhi. However, they essentially deal with health, education and the environment. The assembly is competent to make laws, but these can be superseded by the national parliament.

According to the official website, the mayor of London “has a duty to set out plans and policies for London covering transport, planning and development, housing, economic development and regeneration, culture health inequalities and a range of environmental issues including climate change and air quality”. However, the mayor does prepare the budget for these activities as well as for the police and fire brigade. The 25-member elected Greater London Assembly can only overturn the mayor’s budget by a two-third majority. It also scrutinises the mayor’s proposal and has a monthly question hour at which the mayor, transport and police commissioner explain their actions.

Right from the time Delhi was created as a Chief Commissioner’s Province by the British, the Centre has controlled the police, land and law and order. In independent India, Delhi went from a part C State to a Union Territory, with a Metropolitan Council (1967) and later an assembly (1993), but it has been the chief commissioner (later L-G) who has been its administrator under the Constitution, with only the 2018 SC decision that allowed the elected government to function autonomously on all but three subjects. The present amendment restores the older position. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government tried twice, but failed to give Delhi statehood, or even additional powers, though it was a key party promise. Non-Bharatiya Janata Party ministers vehemently opposed the idea as they said it would be incongruous for a national government to function in a territory where it did not have control.

The second question is how to better manage our cities. Most state capitals and major cities have state government-run development authorities that have taken over considerable municipal functions. Sometimes, there are separate bodies for water supply and sewage directly under the state government. Unlike London, no Indian municipality has any authority over the police. Most importantly, it is the state government-appointed municipal commissioners who are the chief executives of municipal bodies, with the mayors basically performing the role of speaker of the elected bodies.

Delhi’s position is more complicated, with four municipal corporations functioning under the home ministry, with some role for the housing and urban affairs ministry and the Delhi government. The Cantonment Board functions under the defence ministry. Both the Delhi government and the municipal bodies have similar responsibilities — running schools, hospitals, giving old age pensions and so on. The central government-controlled Delhi Development Authority manages all land matters, including land use. This confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability.

To close with Chidambaram, he chose to go with the CM Sheila Dikshit, overruling L-G Tejinder Khanna on the elevated road issue. The road, once completed, caused more havoc than before, as L-G predicted. Much later, a parallel elevated road had to be constructed at considerably extra cost. Every car needs a brake, but it must be applied wisely.

Shakti Sinha is a retired Indian Administrative Service Officer who served in the Delhi government, and is the author of Vajpayee: The Years that Changed India

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
Delhi’s confusing organisational structure does lead to lack of a unified, coherent planning and execution process, quite visible to the plain eye. Cities, as engines of economic growth, need clearer lines of command and accountability (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The evolution of Delhi’s governance structure

By Shakti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A recent amendment will dilute the powers of the elected government. But there is a long history, and global context, of the challenges of governance of a capital city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
Entrepreneurship and innovation are a state of mind and, without the foundation of high morale, it is impossible to leverage concrete resource outlays (AP)
opinion

Lifting the morale of citizens is key to economic recovery

By Raghu Raman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Most armies of the world follow a version of the British Defence Doctrine that lays down Ten Principles of War, the first of which is “Selection and Maintenance of Aim”. If the national aim is to achieve quick economic recovery, then we need to remember that the second of the Ten Principles is “Maintenance of Morale”, without which no war, including the one against Covid, can be won.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
Just as Amnesty, The Washington Post and The Economist kept alive the flickering flame of Indian democracy during the dark days of the Emergency with their concern for our country, I hope V-Dem and Freedom House continue to remind our government of the commitments made in our Constitution, which it’s trying to wriggle out of. (Praful Gangurde)
opinion

Engaging the world on Indian democracy

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Criticism of India’s degraded democracy is neither unproven nor unwarranted. According to NCRB, cases of sedition have increased 165% between 2016 and 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The male child who has suffered sexual abuse may end up with psychological problems, trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, and a tendency towards violence. We rarely speak of these issues, even though they have a bearing on male violence against women in later life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

End the silence on the abuse of the male child

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:53 PM IST
It is silence that emboldens the perpetrator. Boys have to be told by trusted adult figures that admitting to abuse is not a sign of weakness or taken to mean that they were complicit. It is time to end the silence on the abuse of the male child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
Enforce social distancing norms strictly, limit permissible number of people in public spaces, bar inter-state travel, lock down Mumbai for two weeks, approve Sputnik and Novavax, and open up vaccination for all, with a focus on urban areas (PTI)
opinion

Five ways to beat the second wave of Covid-19

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The situation today is more alarming than it was a year ago, when India went in for a lockdown. A set of immediate measures is needed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indo-Pacific would have remained a concept in think-tank reports had it not been for the Chinese belligerence AP (AP)
Indo-Pacific would have remained a concept in think-tank reports had it not been for the Chinese belligerence AP (AP)
opinion

China’s hostility, India’s resilience shaped Quad

By Harsh V Pant
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:24 PM IST
Just as without Chinese belligerence, a substantive Quad would have remained a distant dream, without a pro-active India, this grouping would not have been able to move so far, so fast. As a new geopolitical order takes shape in the Indo-Pacific, India and China will continue to be at the centre of this emerging order. And New Delhi would do well to remember that the game has only just begun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
The demand for 33% reservation of seats in the assemblies and in Parliament gets a great deal of lip service in party manifestos. This humbug is both tired and dated. When we are half the population, why settle for anything less in the legislature? (PTI)
opinion

The core issue is representation

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Who can quarrel with free washing machines, except to point out that it reiterates a belief in what male-dominated parties hold to be woman’s true place? Someone should tell them, it’s not behind the spin cycle. It’s in the House. And it’s time women voters delivered that message.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
Four years ago, the government’s journey of public welfare started with the waiving of loans of farmers. Today, farmers in the state are moving towards agricultural diversification by connecting with advanced technology (HTPHOTO)
opinion

The transformation of Uttar Pradesh

By Yogi Adityanath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
On March 19, we complete four years of our pledge to realise the aspirations of 240 million people of India’s largest state, with endless possibilities of progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be fair, Rahul Gandhi has shown no signs of changing the stance he took while demitting office as party chief. He remains convinced that the de jure leadership must move out of the Gandhi family domain. The hiatus between what he thinks and what his mother wants is an open secret. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
To be fair, Rahul Gandhi has shown no signs of changing the stance he took while demitting office as party chief. He remains convinced that the de jure leadership must move out of the Gandhi family domain. The hiatus between what he thinks and what his mother wants is an open secret. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

In the Congress, the Nehru-Gandhi family has to sit out or step up

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Truth be told, what the Congress needs is the utility, not as much the individual loyalty, of leaders with proven capability. Many among the Group of 23 who sought election-driven intraparty reforms have been assigned duties for the upcoming assembly polls. Why the rest of them are out in the cold remains unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Himalayas-Hindu Kush region (known as the Third Pole because of the amount of water stored as ice) is home to 10 major river systems (SHUTTERSTOCK)
The Himalayas-Hindu Kush region (known as the Third Pole because of the amount of water stored as ice) is home to 10 major river systems (SHUTTERSTOCK)
opinion

Save the Himalayan river systems

By Arunabha Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
They are under stress. It’s time to devise a new development pathway and decentralise water governance in the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among other measures, the bill equates the term “government” in any law made by the legislative assembly to mean the Lieutenant- Governor (L-G). Importantly, the bill says that Delhi government will have to seek the opinion of L-G before it takes any executive action, whether by the Cabinet or individual minister. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Among other measures, the bill equates the term “government” in any law made by the legislative assembly to mean the Lieutenant- Governor (L-G). Importantly, the bill says that Delhi government will have to seek the opinion of L-G before it takes any executive action, whether by the Cabinet or individual minister. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
opinion

On Delhi, the Centre’s move goes against the spirit of federalism

By Niranjan Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
In short, the principle of subsidiarity demands that India’s national government take some cues from global trends and cede more powers to the city government in capital territory. The current bill by the Centre not only betrays the concept of “cooperative federalism” often espoused by the Union government, but will further complicate governance in India’s fastest growing mega-city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those who contend that Quad is simply a talk shop have not been paying sufficient attention to its accompanying activities.
Those who contend that Quad is simply a talk shop have not been paying sufficient attention to its accompanying activities.
opinion

Locating Quad in geopolitical history

By Dhruva Jaishankar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Despite last year’s quadrilateral Malabar exercises and the recent announcement of new working groups, Quad cooperation on naval interoperability, critical technologies, and Covid-19 had been manifest previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The governance structure of the national capital has gone through several cycles, after Independence.(PTI)
The governance structure of the national capital has gone through several cycles, after Independence.(PTI)
opinion

Why the Centre's Bill on Delhi is on the dot

By VS Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:12 AM IST
  • The 69th amendment to the Constitution of India inserted Article 239AA, which declared the Union Territory of Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
In November 2020, as prime minister KP Oli faced intense opposition within his party, Delhi signalled it was willing to do business by sending several high-ranking dignitaries to Kathmandu, and then inviting the foreign minister to minister-level talks despite Oli disbanding the Parliament (REUTERS)
In November 2020, as prime minister KP Oli faced intense opposition within his party, Delhi signalled it was willing to do business by sending several high-ranking dignitaries to Kathmandu, and then inviting the foreign minister to minister-level talks despite Oli disbanding the Parliament (REUTERS)
opinion

The story of Kathmandu’s long quest for deeper engagement with Beijing

By Amish Raj Mulmi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:04 PM IST
China’s own limitations in the Himalaya had prevented it from becoming the alternative to India in the country. Until now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson is regarded positively in India as one committed to expanded India-UK ties in mutual interest. Let us see what he can do to get rid of the debris that still clings to India-UK ties from Britain’s colonial past (PIB)
Boris Johnson is regarded positively in India as one committed to expanded India-UK ties in mutual interest. Let us see what he can do to get rid of the debris that still clings to India-UK ties from Britain’s colonial past (PIB)
opinion

Time to send a strong message to Britain

By Kanwal Sibal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Stuck in its colonial mindset, and often disrespectful of Indian sovereignty, London must get its India policy right
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP