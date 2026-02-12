This budget’s boring, and that’s a good thing

When faced with a problem, our instinct is rarely to stand still. We are wired to act, to intervene, to be seen to be doing something. Roads, railways, logistics, power and digital infrastructure remain the core fiscal tools for growth. This is not newsy. (HT Archive)

Behavioural economists illustrate this with a striking football analogy. Statistics show that when defending a penalty kick, goalkeepers almost always dive either to the right or the left. They stay in the centre barely 6% of the time. Yet penalty takers are just as likely to shoot straight down the middle as to aim for either corner. Statistically, the optimal strategy for the goalkeeper would be to stay put roughly one-third of the time. That would result in more saves. But goalkeepers rarely do that — because it is far more embarrassing to stand still and watch the ball sail past than to dive theatrically and still watch the ball sail past.

Politics works much like penalty goalkeeping. Leaders, especially elected leaders, are under constant pressure to act — to announce, to reform, to intervene. Inaction is mistaken for incompetence, while action, even when misguided, is often rewarded for its optics. The political premium is always on doing something, not on doing the right amount — or on knowing when to do nothing.

Which is precisely why this year’s Union Budget deserves an unusual compliment. It is boring. And that’s a good thing.

The finance minister has resisted the temptation to treat the budget as a stage for grand gestures or headline-grabbing experiments. Instead, it reflects a philosophy of restraint — of holding the macroeconomic line, maintaining continuity, and avoiding unnecessary disruption. In a political culture that rewards activism, this is a rare and underappreciated virtue.

At a basic level, the budget does not try to outsmart the economic cycle. There is no fiscal adventurism, no large unfunded tax cuts, no spending splurges. The fiscal deficit remains on a predictable consolidation path, signalling that debt sustainability is not being compromised for short-term popularity. In a world of high global interest rates and volatile capital flows, this is not a lack of ambition; it is prudence.

Equally notable is what the budget does not do on the tax front. There are no dramatic changes to personal or corporate tax rates, no grand new exemptions. Tax policy stability, often dismissed as unimaginative, is, in fact, a growth instrument. For investors, uncertainty is itself a tax. Predictability lowers risk premiums and improves planning horizons far more effectively than clever but constantly changing tax structures.

Public spending, too, reflects this bias toward the unglamorous but sensible. Capital expenditure continues to be prioritised over consumption subsidies. Roads, railways, logistics, power and digital infrastructure remain the core fiscal tools for growth. This is not newsy, but it is economically coherent. Assets expand future productive capacity; transfers merely redistribute existing income.

Perhaps the most telling feature of the budget is its refusal to pretend that the State can micro-manage growth. There is no attempt to pick corporate champions or roll out grand industrial master plans. Instead, the government positions itself as an enabler — building infrastructure, maintaining macro stability, and trusting that private investment will respond. This reflects a mature understanding of the limits of fiscal policy.

Even in politically sensitive areas — welfare, employment, social spending — the budget avoids expansionary populism. There are no large new entitlements, no permanent spending commitments that future governments will struggle to unwind. The implicit message is that India has moved from welfare creation to welfare consolidation: Improving delivery, reducing leakages, and strengthening State capacity.

Critics will argue that this is a budget of missed opportunities: That consolidation could have been bolder; that the effort at job creation is underwhelming. That financial market taxation risks hurting liquidity. That nothing specific was done to reverse capital flows. These are legitimate debates. But in uncertain times, minimising error is more important than maximising ambition.

Shortly after the global financial crisis, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman wrote an op-ed in the New York Times arguing that one of the root causes of the crisis was that banking had become too glamorous and adventurous. Banks were getting rewarded for flashy business models and reckless risk-taking — until the system collapsed. Krugman’s conclusion was that what the world really needed was boring banking: Dull balance sheets, simple products, conservative behaviour.

There is a strong case for extending that logic to budget-making in India.

Since the reforms of 1991, the Union Budget has become a high-octane national spectacle. There is enormous media build-up, feverish speculation, and forensic post-mortems of every word of the finance minister’s speech. The budget had become too much political theatre.

Much of this drama is dysfunctional. It creates unrealistic expectations that fiscal policy can solve deep structural problems annually. It rewards novelty over consistency, announcements over execution, activism over discipline.

In a mature economy, budgets should be boring. They should focus on maintaining macro stability, financing public goods, and fine-tuning existing systems — not reinventing the economic model every February. The real work of development happens through regulation, execution, education, courts and financial institutions, not budget speeches.

In that sense, this year’s budget marks a subtle shift in political economy. It reflects a State learning the hardest lesson of governance: That not all problems require immediate intervention, that restraint can be a form of competence, and that, sometimes, the most intelligent policy move is simply to stand there.

The finance minister deserves credit for bucking the activist instinct. In a world where everyone is diving theatrically, she has chosen, at least this year, to stay at the centre of the goalpost. And that, more often than we think, is exactly where good policy belongs.

Duvvuri Subbarao is a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The views expressed are personal