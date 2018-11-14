Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 14, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

18-year-old sprinter allegedly commits suicide at JLN Stadium

The 18-year-old was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in the athletics academy.

other sports Updated: Nov 14, 2018 09:52 IST
ANI
ANI
New Delhi
JLN Stadium,suicide,18-year-old sprinter
The 18-year-old was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in the athletics academy.(Representative Photo)

Sprinter Parvinder Chaudhary on Tuesday passed away after he allegedly committed suicide at the Sports Authority of India (SAI)-run athletics academy here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The 18-year-old was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in the athletics academy.

“I was told he had an argument on phone with his father yesterday morning. Later, his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts,” a SAI official told ANI.

The reason behind the suicide is not yet known.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 09:49 IST

tags

more from other sports