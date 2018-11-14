18-year-old sprinter allegedly commits suicide at JLN Stadium

Sprinter Parvinder Chaudhary on Tuesday passed away after he allegedly committed suicide at the Sports Authority of India (SAI)-run athletics academy here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The 18-year-old was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his hostel room in the athletics academy.

“I was told he had an argument on phone with his father yesterday morning. Later, his sister came to talk to him too. Unfortunately, we could not save him despite our best efforts,” a SAI official told ANI.

The reason behind the suicide is not yet known.

