Asian Wrestling Championship: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik win bronze

Vinesh lost out to her Japanese rival Mayu Mukaida in the quarter final of the women’s 53 kg category to crash out of gold medal contention. But she made sure that she did not return empty handed from the tournament after defeating Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam in the bronze medal match.

File image of Vinesh Phogat.
File image of Vinesh Phogat.(AP)
         

It was disappointment at the start of the day for star grappler Vinesh Phogat. But the end of Friday brought some cheers for the wrestler as she managed to win a bronze medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships. Vinesh lost out to her Japanese rival Mayu Mukaida in the quarter-final of the women’s 53 kg category to crash out of gold medal contention. But she made sure that she did not return empty-handed from the tournament after defeating Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam in the bronze medal match.

This wasn’t the only medal of the day for India as Anshu Malik also grabbed a bronze after beating Uzbekistan’s Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57kg category.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik however reached the final of the non-Olympic 65 kg category. She is thus the only Indian who will fight for gold on Friday at the KD Jadhav wrestling hall.

Earlier in the day, grappler Sakshi Malik was assured of a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she won her semi-final match.

Malik defeated Uzbekistan’s Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the 65kg category.

Earlier in the day, she defeated Korea’s Ohyoung Ha 14-4 in the second round. However, the grappler had to suffer a loss in the first round against Japan’s Naomi Ruke in the 65kg category while Sonam Malik lost her 62kg match against Kawai Yukako.

On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia’s Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia’s Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final.

Nirmala Devi had to settle for a silver medal in the 50kg category after coming up short against Japan’s Miho Igarashi.

Grappler Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship.

(with ANI inputs)

