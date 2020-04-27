e-paper
Other Sports / British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

Organisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 event and Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle’s message to fans who have already bought tickets paves the way for a behind-closed-doors race.

other-sports Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:07 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates jumping into the crowd, after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates jumping into the crowd, after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix at the Silverstone racetrack.(AP)
         

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go ahead.



“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone,” Pringle said on Silverstone’s Twitter account.

