Commonwealth Games 2018: Anish Bhanwala becomes India’s youngest gold medallist

Karnal’s 15 years old Anish Bhanwala created history on Friday by becoming the youngest ever gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for India.

In his first performance at the CWG, the 15-year-old bagged the top prize in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 15 years old Anish resident of sector 6 of Karnal is son of became the youngest gold medal winner for India in CWG history.

Anish’ father Jagpal is an advocate in Karnal’s district court and he was currently in Delhi for the regular practice of his daughter Muskan, who is also a shooter and has been part of senior team and has also represented India at international Shooting Sport Federation World Cups.

“Not only me but the entire country happy over Anish’s achievement as he has brought laurels for India”Jagpal Bhanwala told Hindustan Times.

He said, “Anish had also tried his hand in different games but shooting was always his favourite sport”

“though no one from his family having any interest in it besides my elder daughter Muskan, then I supported him and borrowed a pistol for him for practice when he was only 7”, he said adding, even Anish had to go to Delhi for practice regularly.

He however appealed the state government to set up a shooting range in Haryana for the youths like Anish. “we have to go Delhi for practice of my son and daughter as there is no shooting range in the state”, he added. Whereas, his mother Poonam also lauded her son saying, “I knew it that he will come with flying colours”.

Anish is class X student of a local convent school and he has already taken special permission from CBSE for his final exams and he will appear in the exams after April 16.

His grandparents, who were watching his performance at their residence in Karnal are elated over the achievement of his grandson.

“I feel proud of my grandson. Also the credit goes to his father and mother for their struggle behind this achievement”, said Yashwant Singh grandhfather of Anish.

“Anish has already won several gold and silver medals in different games, winning gold medal is his dream and I am sure he will achieve this also”, he added.

He said that now he was also preparing for another tournament in Korea.

According to his father Anish has also represented India at the 2013 Modern Pentathlon Junior World Championships but later decided to switch sport.