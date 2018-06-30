India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy hockey live updates: IND eye final spot

India would look to eke out at least a draw against hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match on Saturday, a result that will be enough for the eight-time Olympic champions to grab a second consecutive final spot at the Champions Trophy hockey tournament. India are currently placed second in the standings with seven points from two wins, one loss and a draw. Defending and world champions Australia are atop the table with 10 points and have already secured a berth in Sunday’s summit clash. Get live updates of India vs Netherlands Champions Trophy hockey match here.

19:05 hrs IST: Currently defending champions Australia are taking on Olympic champions Argentina

19:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India vs Netherlands game. This is the final pool game of the Champions Trophy hockey

As per the rules of the six-nation tournament, the top two teams from the round robin stage will play in the final.

For India the equation is simple -- a draw tomorrow would surely guarantee their place in what can be termed as a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final in London.

For Netherlands, it is a must-win match as only a victory can ensure their place in the final. In the other match of the day, in-form Australia are considered as hands down favourites against Olympic champions Argentina.

Under new chief coach Harendra Singh, India could not have asked for a better start to their campaign here. The Indians mauled arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 before stunning Argentina 2-1.

But thereafter, India lost to Australia 2-3 after a valiant fight before conceding a late goal to draw 1-1 against Belgium last night.

But the results of the opening two games hold India in good stead as they now need just a draw against Netherlands to secure their final berth.